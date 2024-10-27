Qinwen Zheng Wins Third Title of 2024 at Pan Pacific Open
Not enough can be said about Sofia Kenin's play in the 2024 Pan Pacific Open. The 2020 Australian Open champion entered the tournament in Japan ranked as the WTA World No. 155 with a record of 10-24.
Kenin, with her unexpected surge, managed to win four consecutive matches, leading her to the finals where she faced the formidable Qinwen Zheng. Zheng, a rising star, started the tournament as the World No. 7 with a record of 37-16 and an Olympic gold medal.
Despite Kenin's momentum and hot play, she was unable to keep up with Zheng on the court. Zheng defeated Kenin in straight sets: 7-6(5), 6-3. It is Zheng's third title of the year and she improves to 28-4 since Wimbledon.
After the match, Zheng handled her victory with class. First, she thanked her team before congratulating Kenin on a strong tournament and acknowledging that her opponent had played while hurt. Lastly, she expressed gratitude to the crowd and tournament organizers.
Zheng has secured her third WTA title of the year and further boosts her already strong ranking. The 22-year-old has already qualified for next month's ATP Finals in Riyadh.
