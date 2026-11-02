Ranking the 5 Biggest Stories to Watch at the Paris Masters 2026

The Rolex Paris Masters begins on Monday at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre and runs through November 8th, with a full 56-player draw. The defending champion Jannik Sinner is out for the season, Alexander Zverev takes over as world No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz is coming off a title in Vienna, and four spots at the Nitto ATP Finals still open. Here are the five biggest storylines to watch in Paris, ranked.

1. The ATP Finals Race

Final seeding for the Nitto ATP Finals is arguably the biggest item at stake in Paris. Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, and Daniil Medvedev have already qualified, and Paris is the last chance to add points before the field is set. With Jannik Sinner out for the season, the player in ninth place will be the last one in.

Flavio Cobolli (3,690 points), Arthur Fils (3,525), Frances Tiafoe (3,380), and Rafael Jodar (3,184) hold the remaining four spots right now. Alex de Minaur (3,160) trails Jodar by just 24 points, followed by Novak Djokovic (2,890), Taylor Fritz (2,885), and Tommy Paul (2,775). With 1,000 points for the champion, anyone who goes deep can change the Finals picture.

2. Zverev's First Tournament as World No. 1

Alexander Zverev became world No. 1 on Monday, passing Jannik Sinner by 100 points in the official rankings, 9,550 to 9,450. He’s now the 30th man to reach No. 1 and the second German after Boris Becker in 1991. Zverev is the top seed at this year’s tournament, and last won Paris in 2024. After a first-round bye, he’ll play Lorenzo Musetti, who beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(3), 7-6(10) on Monday. Beyond his two Gram Slam titles this year, Zverev recently lost to de Minaur in the Vienna semifinals and hasn’t won a Masters 1000 title yet this season.

3. Alcaraz Fresh Off a Title

Carlos Alcaraz is coming off a fresh title in Vienna, where he didn’t lose a single set all tournament and improved to a perfect 16-0 at ATP 500 events this season. Alcaraz looks to be nearing his peak just in time for the ATP Finals, and is the second seed at this year’s Paris Masters.

Historically, Paris hasn’t been kind to the Spaniard, losing in the second round in 2023 and 2025 and in the third round in 2024. He’ll play either Alex Michelsen or Jiri Lehecka after his first-round bye, with Arthur Fils also in his quarter of the draw. Zverev and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the draw and can only meet in the final. Alcaraz will look to keep his dominance going as he enters his second consecutive week playing on indoor hard courts.

4. Injury Watch for Cobolli and Fils

Injuries have already plagued the field in Paris, with the defending champion Jannik Sinner out with a right knee injury, along with 2025 finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and Joao Fonseca. Alexander Bublik, who retired with a right knee injury in Almaty, and Jakub Mensik, whose withdrawal is listed as a head injury, are also out.

Most notably, two Finals contenders retired with injuries in their matches last week. Cobolli, the fifth seed, withdrew on Monday after retiring in Vienna against Matteo Berrettini with a muscle strain. He said he still felt discomfort after trying to work out in the gym and didn’t want to take any risks. Arthur Fils, who pulled out of his Basel quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz, said he feels confident about playing Paris, though we’re still yet to see if he’ll be 100%.

5. Djokovic Faces the Basel Champion

Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion in Paris, is seeded 10th this year and is without a first-round bye. The veteran opens against Valentin Vacherot, who’s coming in hot after winning the Basel title over Jiri Lehecka. Djokovic lost to Jan-Lennard Struff in Basel and sits 294 points behind Jodar for the last Finals spot. The 39-year-old needs a deep run in Paris to qualify, where he could potentially run into de Minaur in the round of 16 and Zverev in the quarterfinals.