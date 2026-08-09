Sabalenka and Pegula Upsets Shake Up National Bank Open

The men's side of the 2026 National Bank Open presented by Rogers went mostly as expected in Montreal on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the women's side in Toronto completely reshuffled the draw.

There were two upsets and a pair of pivotal matches that shook up the outlook of the Masters 1000 tournament. Below is everything fans must know after last night's action.

[16] Ekaterina Alexandrova def. [1] Aryna Sabalenka



All smiles 😀



Ekaterina Alexandrova is into the quarterfinals!#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/5TUsFu53wa — wta (@WTA) August 9, 2026

The 16th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova upset top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets: 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4. Sabalenka's emotions often show on the court, but her aggressive play style cost her the winnable match.

Sabalenka has not been the same since completing the Sunshine Double. Rough seasons on clay and grass have now continued into the start of the North American hard court swing for the world's top women's player.

[15] Diana Shnaider def. [3] Jessica Pegula



HUSTLE & HEART 🏃‍♀️❤️



Diana Shnaider avenges her 2024 semifinal loss by cruising to a victory over No. 3 Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 6-3‼️ pic.twitter.com/klqKhgeoQz — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) August 8, 2026

The 15-seeded Diana Shnaider upset third-seeded Jessica Pegula in straight sets: 6-3, 6-3. Pegula had just defeated Shnaider in the DC Open semifinal a week prior, and the Russian quickly bounced back. Now, she will face Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

[9] Elina Svitolina def. [8] Amanda Anisimova

The 9-seeded Elina Svitolina beat the 8-seeded Amanda Anisimova: 6-2, 6-4. It's hardly an upset when a 9 beats an 8, especially given the diverging seasons Svitolina and Anisimova have had. But it doesn't make the match any less impactful for both players, who are trending in opposite directions.

[7] Iga Swiatek def. [10] Marta Kostyuk

JAZDA! 😤@iga_swiatek fights back to defeat Kostyuk 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 and books her spot into the final eight in Toronto.#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/4H9ab49W6n — wta (@WTA) August 8, 2026

The 7-seeded Iga Swiatek beat the 10-seeded Marta Kostyuk: 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Of course, Swiatek was supposed to beat Kostyuk on paper. But aren't we all a little surprised? Kostyuk defeated Swiatek at Roland-Garros and has made another giant leap this year. As for Swiatek, it's her first quarterfinal appearance since making it to the Madrid Open semifinals.

What to Watch on Sunday

Alex Eala and Belinda Bencic have never faced each other before. That changes in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open. 🧊🔥



Bencic brings veteran experience and a fierce, combustible intensity that defines her game. Alex, on the other hand, operates with a calm focus that’s… pic.twitter.com/4LCoXLmwvV — BlastTV (@blasttvph) August 9, 2026

After last night, Sunday's slate of matches takes on more significance with the draw suddenly looking more open. Second-ranked Elena Rybakina and fourth-ranked Coco Gauff are both in action. However, we are watching 11-seeded Naomi Osaka take on 30-seeded Leylah Fernandez, as well as 12-seeded Belinda Bencic face 25-seeded Alex Eala.

The 2026 National Bank Open presented by Rogers runs through August 16. The alternating host lands the WTA tournament in Toronto this year, with the ATP tournament taking place in Montreal. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.