Serena Williams' Husband Slams Stephen A. Smith Over Super Bowl Comment
Serena Williams became the greatest women's tennis player of all time thanks to her powerful game and fiery drive. Today, it became clear why she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are a perfect match.
Ohanian appeared live, in-studio as a guest on ESPN's First Take. The Reddit cofounder was disappointed to learn the show's cohost, Stephen A. Smith, was appearing virtually.
In February, Smith took a shot at Williams and Ohanian after the tennis legend's iconic cameo in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. Williams danced on stage to the diss track "Not Like Us," aimed squarely at her reported ex-boyfriend from many years ago, Drake.
Smith said on the show, "If I'm your husband, I'm thinking, 'Why are you up there trolling him? Trolling your ex?'"
Smith said, "If I'm married, and my wife is going to troll her ex, go back to his ***. Because clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me?" Smith tried to clean up his remarks on social media the following day, but the damange was done.
Today, Ohanian confronted Smith over the personal insults, "Stephen A. Smith, I think you had some marriage advice for me. Is that right?" The popular sports television personality joked that he was not qualified to give marriage advice.
That did not stop Ohanian. "You hadn't been married before, right?" Smith did not respond, and Ohanian continued, "I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies, and the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies. So I generally try to stay in my lane."
The wording was a little awkward, and the timing wasn't perfect, but the verbal punch still landed. Ohanian is a billionaire and happily married to one of the greatest female athletes of all time. Just like Kendrick Lamar proclaimed during the Super Bowl halftime show, "GAME OVER."
Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is widely considered the greatest player in history. She retired after the 2022 U.S. Open and has balanced a loaded business portfolio with her family life. Meanwhile, her older sister, Venus Williams, is still making history as a player and setting fashion trends at 45 years old.
This should be the last time Smith speaks on Williams' personal life. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.