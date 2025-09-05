How Venus Williams Showcased American Fashion at the U.S. Open
Venus Williams knows how to make a fashion statement on court.
The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion showed out in Flushing Meadows over the past few weeks, wearing custom on-court kits designed by prominent American labels. Williams showcased a new look every time she hit the courts, each kit commissioned by Ronald Burton III, style director at Document Journal and freelance fashion editor.
Burton decided on homegrown talent with a focus on catering to local audiences rather than larger, more established brands within the sport. Khaite, Luar, ERL, Phillip Lim, Who Decides War, and Emilio Pucci, brands Burton worked with for Williams' kits, join the ranks of several brands investing in fashion's future in the tennis world this year.
Williams played her first match in Flushing Meadows with fellow American Reilly Opelka during the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament. She took to Louis Armstrong Stadium in a custom navy and white Khaite ensemble featuring a twist on the classic tennis dress.
A circular cutout along the back gave a peek at Williams' matching bra. Capped short sleeves and a rounded square neckline added to the kit's detailing, with white piping outlining the hem, sleeves, and necklines.
Williams' second look was a custom Merino wool performance dress from Luar during her exhibition match with John McEnroe on Arthur Ashe. Designed by Raul Lopez, the all-black look featured an asymmetrical tank top over a pleated skirt, complete with a matching visor and wristbands. An oversized zip-up jacket finished the look, designed with a pop-up collar and ruffle detailing over the sleeves.
The looks kept rolling in with Williams' first-round singles match. On the first Monday of the tournament, she stepped onto Arthur Ashe dressed in a full ERL look, nodding to five-time Grand Slam champion Althea Gibson.
With the U.S. Open celebrating Gibson's 75th birthday and the legacy she left behind, breaking racial barriers in tennis, Burton and Williams took inspiration from her Wimbledon whites.
ERL, a Venice Beach-based label launched by Eli Russell Linnetz in 2020, designed an all-white dress starring the traditional tennis polo and pleated tennis skirt combination. A yellow shearling racket bag accompanied the look, a nod to the brand's "Made in California" collection featuring items made from wool and shearling waste.
Despite her loss to Karolina Muchová in singles, Williams triumphed in doubles with partner Leylah Fernandez. The duo made it to the quarterfinals, taking out sixth seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez and 12th seeds Zhang Shuai and Ekaterina Alexandrova along the way. Williams brought out more iconic looks as the duo progressed throughout the tournament.
During her first doubles match, Williams wore a white sleeveless H&M dress with a built-in bra and a slit up the side, currently on sale for under $50.
The real statement piece, however, was the custom 3.1 Phillip Lim Embellished Satin Bomber she wore for her on-court interview following the win. Bedazzled jewels along the shoulders, polo collar, and pockets adorned the red jacket, matching the bedazzled white vizor she wore for the match.
A second doubles look saw Williams wear a custom fit from Who Decides War, a New York-based brand founded by Everard Best and Téla D’Amore. Parallel lines of embellishments ran up the custom mesh and leather dress. The dress, made with black mesh layered over white fabric, featured a skirt cut up into numerous strips.
Williams' last victory in doubles came in the third round alongside a custom Pucci look. Although not an American brand, the prominent Italian label collaborated with Williams on a bold tennis look embracing her bright personality.
The dress, designed by the brand's artistic director Camille Miceli, was made with Pucci's "Labirinto" print, a bold, abstract pattern in varying shades of brown. A flared skirt and scalloped hemline finished the design with a matching silk-tie visor accompanying the look.
Williams' run ended at the U.S. Open at the hands of first seeds Taylor Townsend and Kateřina Sinaiková in the doubles quarterfinals. She brought out her all-black Luar fit for her final match, bringing her exploration of Americana full circle.
The U.S. Open runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.
