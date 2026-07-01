Serena Williams' Knee Injury Jeopardizes Wimbledon Doubles With Venus

Yesterday's action at the All England Club served up equal parts nostalgia and excitement. In her first singles match in four years, Serena Williams lost a tough, three-setter to Maya Joint in the first round of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships: 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

The 44-year-old Williams did not disappoint the fans on Centre Court. However, there were some grumblings among reporters and fans on social media after the American sports icon did not participate in her post-match press conference. Instead of taking questions (there would have been a lot), Williams sent a brief statement. We now know that was due to a right knee injury.

Serena Williams and Maya Joint after their singles match at Wimbledon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Serena Williams' Knee Injury

According to Tom Kershaw of The i Paper, Williams suffered a knee injury, and her doubles return with sister Venus Williams is in doubt. That is the reason why she was excused from her media duties on Tuesday night.

Williams' agent Jill Smoller told Kershaw: "Serena tweaked her knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams. She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match."

The timing of the injury only makes Williams' performance in the second set more incredible. She was down a match point during the second set tiebreak and forced a decider.

Additionally, the medical staff at the All England Club brought crutches to Williams in the locker room, but she was able to walk out of the stadium under her own power.

Serena Williams waves to fans at Wimbledon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Serena Williams' Doubles Campaign

This is disheartening news for all parties involved. Tennis fans have dreamed of seeing Serena and Venus Williams form a doubles team once again on the grass courts of Wimbledon. They are scheduled to play against Solan Sierra and Camila Osorio tomorrow. However, that appears to be in jeopardy now.

Before yesterday's singles match, Williams had played three doubles matches this year with a record of 1-2. She teamed up with Canadian star Victoria Mboko at the Queen's Club Championships and Karolina Muchova at the Berlin Open.

Of course, Williams is the most accomplished women's singles player of all time, thanks to her 23 Grand Slam titles — including seven at Wimbledon. However, she was equally formidable in doubles. She won 14 of her 16 doubles Grand Slam titles alongside her sister, Venus.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at Wimbledon 2012. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The entire tennis world has its fingers crossed that the Williams sisters are healthy and able to play tomorrow. We should learn more by later today or early tomorrow.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.