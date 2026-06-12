Victoria Mboko on Knee Injury Diagnosis and Wimbledon Withdrawal

Regular tennis fans have closely followed Victoria Mboko's rapid rise in the WTA Rankings over the past year. Newcomers got to know the Canadian star this week as she played doubles alongside Serena Williams at the HSBC Championships (Queen's Club Championships).

However, Williams' tournament was cut short after Mboko suffered a scary knee injury during her singles match against Karolína Plíšková. Mboko immediately retired from the match, but was able to walk off the grass court under her own power.

Unfortunately for Mboko and her large fanbase, her grass court season is now over. The 19-year-old issued an emotional statement on Instagram that confirmed our fears about her injury.

Victoria Mboko's MCL Injury

Victoria Mboko confirms her withdrawal from Wimbledon due to injury ❤️‍🩹



Get well soon Vicky 🫶 pic.twitter.com/cnYeoyhrdx — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 12, 2026

Mboko said her fall caused an injury to the MCL on her left knee. Additionally, the injury meant she would have to miss the remainder of the grass court season (including Wimbledon). Mboko assured her fans that she was receiving the best medical treatment and was appreciative of all the support she had received.

Mboko ended her statement by thanking Williams for "giving me this incredible opportunity to play alongside you." She apologized for her injury ending Williams' campaign in the tournament, but was hopeful they would be able to play again soon.

Before sustaining the injury, Mboko praised Williams in an Instagram post. "The Queen is back," wrote Mboko. "An honor to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week. Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special."

Mboko's Future 2026 Schedule

While we know it is an MCL injury, Mboko stopped short of offering more details or a prognosis (other than that she would miss the remainder of the grass court season). Wimbledon ends on July 12. So, the best scenario would be Mboko returning by mid-July for the start of the North American hard-court swing.

Currently, Mboko is the WTA World No. 9 with a singles record of 24-10 with zero titles. She is 4-4 in doubles play, often one of the biggest draws at any tournament she plays in. Mboko is part of a new class of Gen-Z stars in the WTA, including Mirra Andreeva, Iva Jovic, Alex Eala, and Zeynep Sönmez.

Hopefully, Mboko returns to the court in time to make a strong push for the WTA Finals. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.