In the days leading up to the ATP Finals, host city Turin was treated to what had to be one of the most eagerly anticipated practice sessions this sport has witnessed this year.

Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz were scheduled for a hit, the first meeting between the pair with the Spaniard's former coach and long-time mentor Juan Carlos Ferrero officially in attendance as part of Shelton's new-look entourage. Clips of Alcaraz and Ferrero greeting each other circulated rapidly online, as the two embraced publicly for the first time since their most unexpected of splits just under a year ago.

One week later, and the two players are set to meet in the semi-finals of the season-ending event, with the American having earned his debut appearance at this stage by finishing runner-up in the John McEnroe Group, while Alcaraz magnificently swept to a top-place finish in the Ivan Lendl Group to make his third last-four berth in Turin.

Shelton Victorious, But Made To Wait For Confirmation

Shelton held off a spirited challenge from rapidly rising teenage Spaniard, Rafael Jodar, on Thursday to all but secure safe passage into the next round. Having beaten good friend Arthur Fils in his opening match on Sunday, before losing to World No. 1 Alexander Zverev two days later, the American knew that anything other than victory over Jodar would likely see him eliminated.

While Shelton eventually came through 7-6 (8), 7-5, it was far from a straightforward contest. A tight opening set saw no breaks for either player, before a tense tiebreak eventually went the way of the American, after he fended off two set points at 6-5 and 8-7 down.

A first break of the encounter for Shelton in the third game of the second stanza looked to have set him on course for victory before a strike back from the impressively tenacious Jodar in the eighth put the pair back on parity. But this year's US Open finalist was able to wrestle back control with a second break in the eleventh game. When serving for the match a game later, Shelton suffered a worrying looking fall, but maintained his composure remarkably well to fire down three consecutive aces and seal a hard-fought win.

The American knew he was in a healthy position in the group, but needed to await the result of Thursday evening's clash between Fils and Zverev to be certain of his fate, prompting him to write "I'll be watching, Arthur" on the camera lens following victory.

Zverev Completes Clean Sweep To Qualify In Style

The evening encounter was just as competitive as the afternoon's, despite another straight-set win for Zverev, with the German sealing a 6-4, 7-6 (6) triumph to cement first place in the group without the drop of a set. He will face the winner of Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe in the last four, with their match closing out the group stages on Friday evening.

All Shelton required to qualify was for a single set to go the way of Zverev, and a sole break in the seventh game was enough for the World No. 1 to take the opener, sending himself and the American through as the expense of Jodar and Fils.

To his credit, Fils closed out his season with commendable spirit, taking the fight to Zverev across that second set. Indeed, had either of the two set points he had held against the German's serve in the twelfth game of a break-less stanza been converted, he'd have had an excellent chance to end 2026 with a win. But Zverev saved both, impressively so, to earn a tiebreak. Despite a right-foot issue, and Fils' rousing comeback from 6-1 down to 6-6, the German held firm to close out the win.

That right-foot problem - the same one he sustained a horrific injury on back in 2022 - will be of some concern for Zverev, who explained afterwards that he still struggles with physical discomfort there.

"It's a tendon that goes over my bone, and it moved when I broke my ankle," he explained. "The ankle is a topic that probably will stay until the end of my career. I'm going to do everything I can to be pain-free on Saturday, but this is something I have to live with nowadays. I can still move well, but you can see immediately my serve speeds go down. I hope I'll be 100% on Saturday."

Alcaraz Responds In Emphatic Fashion

After Zverev's clean sweep of the group was confirmed on Thursday, Alcaraz - already guaranteed to top his own group with two wins from two - overcame a recent hamstring issue to complete his own excellent round-robin stage with a straight sets win over home hope Flavio Cobolli.

As was already confirmed prior to Friday's result, Shelton and Alcaraz shall face off in the semi-finals, in what is their third high-profile meeting in a little over two months. With the American having got the better of Alcaraz in a breathtaking five-set epic in New York, the Spaniard avenged that defeat with victory in the final of the Paris Masters a fortnight ago.

Yet, this will be their first meeting with Ferrero physically present in Shelton's coaching box. As someone with intimate knowledge of how the seven-time Grand Slam champion's game operates, it will be fascinating to see how, and to what extent, the American adjusts his own style to counter the seemingly irrepressible Spaniard.

The stage is set for a match-up that provides both a highly fitting climax to 2026, as well as an early taster of the battles these two will surely share across next season and beyond. The phrase 'box office' comes to mind here. Over to you, Turin.