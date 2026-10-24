Stan Wawrinka’s Career Comes Full Circle With a Retirement Tournament in Basel

Last December, Wawrinka officially announced his retirement plans for the end of this season, marking 2026 as his final year on tour. In May, the Swiss Indoors Basel confirmed that this year’s edition will mark the final tournament of Wawrinka’s professional career, setting the stage for a homecoming celebration.

The Swiss Indoors Basel

The Swiss Indoors in Basel celebrates its 55th edition in 2026 with a farewell to one of Switzerland’s most iconic players, Stan Wawrinka. Basel is a fitting stage for the Swiss player’s final tournament, with Wawrinka playing there more than a dozen times during his career.

The event is deeply rooted in Swiss sporting culture, running since 1970 and standing as one of the country's largest indoor sporting events every year. It has also been won a record 10 times by Wawrinka’s compatriot Roger Federer.

Wawrinka’s 2026 Season

True to the way he’s approached the rest of his career, Wawrinka didn’t fade quietly into his final season on the ATP Tour. The 41-year-old played all four majors in 2026, and even reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Taylor Fritz.

His US Open farewell had its own twist, as he was initially left off the tournament’s wildcard list entirely before a withdrawal opened a spot for him days later. This allowed him to make one final appearance at the tournament where he won his third and final major a decade earlier. Wawrinka also made one last appearance in Lyon, where he reached the Round of 16 before falling to Flavio Cobolli. He will now play his final tournament in Basel this week.

Looking Back at His Career

Stan Wawrinka turned pro in 2002 at the age of 17, and will have played 24 seasons on the ATP Tour when all is said and done. The Swiss player became known throughout his career for his one-handed backhand, a shot that became his signature weapon against the game’s best.

During his career, he won three Grand Slam singles titles, including the 2014 Australian Open, the 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open. What made his three major titles especially impressive was his opposition, defeating the reigning world No. 1 in the final on all three occasions. He beat Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, and defeated Novak Djokovic at both the French Open and US Open.

Beyond his three major titles, Wawrinka reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in both 2014 and 2015 and made three ATP Tour Finals semifinals from 2013 to 2015. He also reached a second French Open final in 2017, losing to Rafael Nadal. Along the way, he reached a career-high ranking of world No. 3 in January 2014 and won 16 ATP Tour titles overall. His career prize money stands at $38,589,579, placing him 10th all-time on tour.

Wawrinka’s Final Tournament in Basel

Wawrinka’s first match in Basel is on Monday, October 26th, a day organizers have set aside for a tribute to his career. The tournament described it as “an emotional evening full of memories, surprises and magical moments,” structured as part of the regular tournament schedule instead of a separate exhibition.

In their own announcement, organizers said, “He would have liked to keep playing forever. But Basel marks the end of the line for three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka as he says goodbye to the game.” For a player that meant so much to Swiss fans over the years, it’s only fitting to see him get the farewell tour he deserves.

Wawrinka is expected to remain in the singles draw beyond the ceremony itself, giving fans a chance to watch him compete over multiple days. When he steps onto the court in Basel, he’ll do so as a three-time major champion and a former world No. 3, finally saying goodbye at his country’s biggest tennis tournament.