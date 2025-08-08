Teenage Tennis Phenom Victoria Mboko Captures Canadian Open in Emotional Win
Victoria Mboko's incredible run at the Canadian Open came to a victorious end on Thursday night when the 18-year-old beat four-time major champion Naomi Osaka in the final. It's Mboko's first career WTA title.
Mboko overcame being down the first set 6–2. She captured the final two sets 6–4, 6–1 to capture the Canadian Open title. By beating Osaka, Mboko officially beat four major champions on her way to the title. The Canadian beat Elena Rybakina in the semifinals, took down Coco Gauff in the quarters and beat Sofia Kenin before that. Mboko is the second youngest women's player to defeat four major champions in a tournament in tennis history. The youngest? Serena Williams when she was 17 years old at the 1999 U.S. Open.
Understandably, Mboko was very emotional on the court after her memorable win.
“Honestly, I would tell myself to never stop believing,” Mboko said. “When I was younger, these kind of achievements seemed so far away. I would have never known it would come so close. To do something like this and to tell my younger self just to keep training, keep believing in yourself. Oh my God, I’m getting so emotional right now.”
Mboko will be a name tennis fans will remember for quite some time. Her career is only just beginning. It'll be exciting to see how far she jumps in the WTA rankings as she sits No. 85 in the world before the tournament.