Stefanos Tsitsipas Explains Why He Prefers Dating Outside Tennis

Speaking in Almaty this week, the former world No. 3 gave his thoughts on why he now prefers a partner who isn’t a tennis player. Without naming his ex-girlfriend Paula Badosa, he described how a relationship inside the sport can bring too much attention.

Why Tsitsipas Prefers a Partner Outside Tennis

At a press conference before his quarterfinal match at the 2026 Almaty Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed his true feelings about dating a fellow professional tennis player. Although he didn’t say any names, fans quickly connected his comments to his former relationship with Paula Badosa. Tsitsipas also shared similar comments at a press conference back in April, but again didn’t directly mention his former partner.

When asked about dating a professional tennis player, Tsitsipas said he has found more peace and tranquility with someone who doesn’t share his profession. “As a creative person, I like to escape my world when I’m not in it. And it’s very difficult to do so when you’re with someone that shares exactly what you do,” said Tsitsipas.

He described a lot of anxiety and uncertainty being involved in such a high-profile relationship, calling it “too much.” He further explained his opinion by saying, “I feel like it keeps me calmer. It keeps my head clearer. It keeps my life more private. And having a private life for me is the most important thing.” “I was never a fan of being in the public eye… That made me feel very uncomfortable,” Tsitsipas concluded.

🗣️ Stefanos Tsitsipas opens up about dating a tennis pro



"I have preferred a life where I'm with someone that is not in the same field as me. It keeps me calmer, it keeps my head clear. I was never a fan of being in the public eye. That made me feel very uncomfortable" pic.twitter.com/5e6tLrR6B8 — BB Tennis (@BBTennis_tv) October 22, 2026

Tsitsipas’ Professional Tennis Dating History

Tsitsipas and Badosa made their relationship public back in 2023, and fans affectionately nicknamed the couple “Tsitsidosa.” After a quick separation in 2024, the pair briefly reconciled before officially parting ways in 2025. Sources reported that the toll of the season and the nature of the relationship being “very high profile” led to the breakup, but that there were no hard feelings. Since then, new information has emerged about the seemingly amicable breakup.

Badosa spoke openly about the separation at a press conference in Berlin earlier this year, where she admitted that there were toxic elements involved. She expressed how difficult the situation was, saying, “things get much more complicated.” Although she didn’t mention the same preference for dating outside the sport, she may also share similar feelings after her breakup with Tsitsipas.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas has largely avoided discussing it, and in Almaty he did not directly attribute the end of the relationship to their shared profession. His remarks came the same week that Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils announced the end of their five-year marriage, another high-profile relationship between two tour players. The story has also drawn comparisons to Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov’s relationship, which ended back in 2015.

Where Tsitsipas Stands Now

The comments come as Tsitsipas plays in the Almaty Open, where he reached the semifinals after defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic, Mikhail Kukushkin, and James Duckworth. Tsitsipas is comfortably outside of ATP Finals contention, so he’s primarily looking for ranking points to improve his seeding at the Australian Open next year. After Almaty, he’s set to play again in Basel and Paris before the season concludes.