Tennis History: Novak Djokovic Wins 100th Career Title in Geneva
On Saturday afternoon, Novak Djokovic added another historic accomplishment to his legendary résumé. Djokovic became the third men's tennis player in the Open Era to reach 100 career titles. He joins Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) among the most the top of the list.
Djokovic entered the Geneva Open at the last moment as a wildcard. The Serbian superstar had lost three consecutive matches, changed coaches, and struggled to find his form on clay.
Djokovic capped off his campaign in Geneva with a hard-fought, three-set match against Hubert Hurkacz: 5-7, 7-6, 7-6. It is Djokovic's first championship since he won gold in the Paris Summer Olympics last year.
Throughout the match, which ran three hours and four minutes, Hurkacz unleashed his powerful serve. The Polish star tallied 19 aces and won points on 73% of his first serves. Meanwhile, Djokovic hit six aces and won points on 86% of his first serves.
Hurkacz was 2/2 to break points compared to Djokovic's 1/5 in break point opportunities. However, Djokovic won both tie-breaks, taking the second and third sets.
"I'm just grateful to clinch the 100 here," said Djokovic after the match. "I had to work for it, that is for sure." The 38-year-old praised his opponent, "Hubert was probably closer to the victory the entire match than I was. I don't know how I broke his serve."
Djokovic improves to 16-7 and with one title on the year. He will have less than two days to prepare for Roland Garros as he kicks off his French Open campaign on Monday against Mackenzie McDonald.
