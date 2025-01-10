Carlos Alcaraz & Novak Djokovic Love Frances Tiafoe's Australian Open Outfit
No sport can be as lonely as professional tennis. The constant travel and challenges associated with an intense individual sport can leave players on an island. Luckily, they have each other.
Despite their rivalries on the court, most of the world's top tennis players remain good friends off of the court. So, Frances Tiafoe received plenty of love when he debuted his new lululemon outfit for the Australian Open.
Yesterday, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI got an exclusive interview with Tiafoe about his new partnership with lululemon.
Today, television cameras caught Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic speaking with Tiafoe about his "Passionate Pink" kit. Below is the 42-second video that is making the rounds on social media.
While we cannot hear what is being said between the three tennis icons, the body language speaks volumes. Alcaraz and Djokovic are clearly smiling and praising Tiafoe's new outfit (that's what real friends do).
While Alcaraz and Djokovic show Tiafoe's kit plenty of love, they could never publicly praise lululemon. Alcaraz recently signed a major contract extension with Nike, while Djokovic wears Lacoste apparel and ASICS footwear.
Speaking of shoes, it is also noticeable that the direction eventually goes to Tiafoe's tennis shoes. Before signing his apparel ambassadorship deal with lululemon, Tiafoe broke up with Nike and stopped wearing the brand's footwear.
In the video, we can see that Tiafoe is wearing the K-Swiss Ultrashort 4 tennis shoe. A footwear deal between Tiafoe and K-Swiss has not officially been announced. However, has worn K-Swiss to practice in Melbourne and is expected to represent the brand at the Australian Open.
The 2025 Australian Open will take place from January 12-26. Fans can expect Tiafoe to wear his debut lululemon kit and K-Swiss tennis shoes on his feet during the first Grand Slam of the year.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.