The 5 Wildest Parts of Novak Djokovic's GQ Interview
The 2025 Australian Open is upon us, and like every Grand Slam, the world's top men's and women's tennis players must juggle multiple tasks. They must compete at the highest level on the court while building their personal brands off the court.
That includes 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. The 37-year-old remains one of the most popular (and polarizing) athletes on the planet. Djokovic recently participated in a profile for GQ Sports, titled, "Novak Djokovic Conquered Tennis. What’s Next?"
Understandably, a considerable amount of focus was given to Djokovic's drama at the 2022 Australian Open, where he was quarantined and eventually deported for his COVID vaccination status.
The story written by Daniel Riley, complemented by the photography of Gregor Harris, did not disappoint and is absolutely worth the read. Below are the five wildest stories to come from Djokovic's GQ profile.
Ice Cream & Wine are Djokovic's Vices
Djokovic's legendary disciplined diet was discussed in the piece. However, Djokovic is willing to break from his "religious" diet when he is not competing. His biggest vices are ice cream and wine.
Australian Poisoning
Djokovic said his food was poisoned during his 2022 Australian detention. "I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I was, I had a really high level of heavy metal. Heavy metal. I had the lead, very high level of lead and mercury."
Language Expert
Djokovic has a deep interest in linguistics. So much so that he is fluent in five languages and speaks some of at least six others.
Balkans History
Djokovic is a history buff, but not a world history buff; he is a Balkans history buff. Over the years, he has hired tutors to direct his reading and guide his education in history, archaeology, and ancient civilizations.
Djokovic said, "I feel like the history that we are learning about our country is not a hundred percent true." He goes on to list reasons why there is an "official history" and "hidden history." He wants to "personally to get to the bottom of that."
Historical Experts
Djokovic is described as being a huge proponent of Semir Osmanagić, a controversial Bosnian businessman and author. According to the author, Osmanagić has stirred controversy for decades with his unorthodox historical claims.
Most infamously, he had a decades-long pursuit to convince the world that some hills in Bosnia are not natural land formations but rather man-made pyramids. Djokovic ties the field of study back into his larger world view of more unification, even if not officially part of the same countries.
