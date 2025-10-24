Three Popular Players Shut Down Their 2025 ATP Season Early
The Rolex Paris Masters starts tomorrow, marking the end of a long season for the vast majority of men's players. Unfortunately, three fan favorites have shut down their season before the ninth and final Masters 1000 event on the calendar.
It has been a disappointing campaign as injuries have taken down even the most powerful players. On the men's side, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tommy Paul, and Arthur Fils are the latest players to announce the end of their season. Below is a breakdown of each player's individual situation.
Stefanos Tsitsipas
On Friday afternoon, Tsitsipas posted an official press release to his social media channels. "Hi everyone, unfortunately, I'll be withdrawing from the Rolex Paris Masters this year. I've always enjoyed competing there and truly appreciate the great support from the Parisians and French fans over the years.
My focus now is on recovery and healing, so I can come back stronger for the 2026 season. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support."
Tsitsipas is currently the ATP World No. 25 with a final record of 22-19 with one singles title. His ATP 500 Dubai title over Felix Auger-Aliassime was easily the highlight of the year for the Greek star.
Tommy Paul
Paul withdrew from the Rolex Paris Masters on Thursday. He is not entered in either of the ATP 250 events the week after the final 1000-level tournament of the year, quietly marking the end of his season.
The American star has not played since his late-night loss to Alexander Bublik in the third round of the U.S. Open. However, Paul's troubles date back to Madrid. He lost his tennis bag and it derailed his season.
Paul is currently the World No. 20 and has a final record of 29-13 with zero singles titles. The 28-year-old will look to have a bounce-back year in 2026 after an unlucky run over the past ten months.
Arthur Fils
Fils also withdrew from the Paris Masters on Thursday. With no other tournaments scheduled, it marks the end of a painful season for the Frenchman.
Fils battled back injuries during the clay court season and had to retire before his third-round match against Andrey Rublev at Roland Garros. Fils returned two months later for the National Bank Open in Toronto, losing in the third round to Jiri Lehecka.
Fils is currently the World No. 30 with a final record of 22-11 with zero singles titles.
The 2025 Rolex Paris Masters runs from October 25 - November 2. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.