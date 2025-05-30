Roland Garros 2025: Men's Singles Deliver Drama With Marathon Matches
Who said the second round of a slam couldn't be entertaining?
Fans across the world were treated to a thrilling spectacle on Day 5 of Roland Garros with five five setter matches played in the men's singles draw.
Home favorite Arthur Fils came back from injury to edge past Spain's Jaume Munar in a dramatic showdown on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, while Alexander Bublik rallied from two sets down to defeat Alex de Minaur.
It was a treat to watch tennis played at its highest caliber in a grand showcase that highlighted the depth of the men's field this year.
Arthur Fils Defeats Jaume Munar
In a 4-hour and 25-minute epic, Fils overcame Munar 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 0-6, 6-4 in by far one of the best matches of the tournament. The 20-year-old took the lead after winning the first two sets with two tight tiebreakers; however, he quickly lost momentum at the beginning of the third.
The Frenchman proceeded to lose 10 straight games, and towards the end of the fourth set, it was obvious he was in pain. Treatment for a back injury seemed to revive Fils as he came onto the court for the fifth set with a renewed determination.
It seemed improbable that he would pull through when he went down 1-3, but Fils fought back, hitting a crucial forehand down the line on his service game and a line-kissing corner forehand to break Munar to tie at 3-3. 'It came down to Fils' service game at 4-4 while he was down 0-40. A serve and volley was the momentum he needed to get himself back in the match and win the next two games.
Following his victory, Fils wasn't shy in letting the crowd know how he felt. He tossed his shirt off before stepping onto the court, pumping both fists in victory, shouting out to a frenzied French crowd.
Alexander Bublik Defeats Alex de Minaur
In one of the bigger upsets of the tournament, Alexander Bublik came back from two sets down to defeat Alex de Minaur 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. This is the Kazakh's first time reaching the third round at Roland Garros.
It seemed like the Demon was in control after grabbing a two-set lead a little over an hour into the match. The often erratic and unpredictable Bublik had other plans. In what was some of his best tennis this season, Bublik kicked into third gear during the third set to break the Australian early and prevent his comeback at 4-4.
In true Bublik fashion, he won the fourth set with a powerful backhand down the line after using a tweener to bring de Minaur to the net. The Aussie had no answers to Bublik's comeback as he powered through the fifth, winning the match and shocking himself.
"I was still not hoping to win," he admitted to Tennis Channel. "I was just keep my serve, maybe he's gonna you a chance."
De Minaur admitted feeling "burnt out" following the match, calling out the ATP's long schedule and once again raising the conversation of a shorter schedule, echoed by compatriot Jordan Thompson earlier this week.
Henrique Rocha Defeats Jakub Menšík
In another shocking upset, qualifier Henrique Rocha defeated Jakub Menšík 2-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Rocha joins compatriot Nuno Borges in the round of 32, marking the first time in Roland Garros history that two Portuguese ATP players have advanced to round 3.
Menšík, who beat Novak Djokovic to win the Miami Open earlier this year, played a routine first two sets, taking advantage of key break points to win on Rocha's service games. However, he faltered in the third, losing momentum and unable to recover once Rocha claimed the third set.
The 19-year-old Menšík is considered to be one of the best upcoming youngster's on tour, as stated by Mats Wilander, and was expected to make a deep run at the tournament.
Rocha mimicked Chelsea footballer Cole Palmer's ice-cold celebration following his win, much to the delight of the French crowd.
Ethan Quinn Defeats Alexander Shevchenko
American qualifier Ethan Quinn played a rollercoaster 4 hour and 14 minute match to beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 4-6, 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 7-5. He hit a total of 92 winners on his way to victory.
Quinn played a tough three rounds of qualifying to make it into the main draw, his first at Roland Garros and second grand slam main draw overall.
Quinn and Shevchenko battled it out in two back-to-back tiebreaks in the third and fourth set before coming down to the wire at 5-5 in the fifth. The American saved two break points before going on to win the match.
Quinn is one of five American men into the third round. He joins Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, and Tommy Paul for a chance to fight for a spot in the round of 16.
Filip Misolic Defeats Denis Shapovalov
Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic upset 27th seed Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the third round. The Canadian attempted to launch a comeback after losing the first two sets in tiebreakers, but Misolic was undeterred.
This is Misolic's second time qualifying for Roland Garros and his first reaching the third round. He had yet to reach the main draw in any grand slam until Roland Garros in 2024. Shapovalov has been out of form this clay season, unable to make it past the round of 32 in any of the tournaments he played.
Misolic faces Novak Djokovic in the next round. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
