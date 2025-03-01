Stefanos Tsitsipas wins the Dubai Tennis Championships
Resilience is an integral quality for every tennis player, and Stefanos Tsitsipas has demonstrated plenty of it already this year. Tsitsipas entered the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as the fourth seed and a longshot to win it all.
However, Tsitsipas played at a high level through four matches to earn his spot in the final against Felix Auger Aliassime. On Saturday night, Tsitsipas defeated Auger Aliassime in straight sets: 6-3, 6-3.
It took Tsitsipas 88 minutes to secure the victory and win his first ATP 500 title in 12 attempts. Oddly enough, it was also the Greek star's 12th career singles title on tour. Essentially, his ATP 500-level curse has been lifted in dramatic fashion.
Tsitsipas had suffered through a title drought, with his last title coming at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. Best of all, he will crack the ATP top ten for the first time since last May (he is currently the World No. 11).
After the match, Tsitsipas alluded to his two previous losses in the Dubai finals in 2019 to Roger Federer and 2020 to Novak Djokokic. "There is nothing that ensured the win today. It was just pure fighting. It's a big relief that I'm able to hold that trophy after the third attempt."
Tsitsipas admitted, "It's something that I had in the back of my mind, and I'm happy to say I accomplished it. I had a great opponent on the other side of the net; I knew it was a difficult task. I'm just proud of the way I managed the pressure and was able to perform in those crucial moments."
Meanwhile, Auger Aliassime praised his opponent. "Tonight wasn't meant to be, but congrats to Stefanos and his team.
We've known each other a long time, but tonight, you played at a very high level — I can say that for sure. I'll push to get better, and hopefully, we'll have more chances to play finals in the future."
Despite coming up short, Auger Aliassime has enjoyed an incredible year so far. He leads the ATP with 16 wins and two titles (Adelaide and Montpellier).
Both players will face a quick turnaround as the 2025 BNP Paribas Open is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. The main draw will take place on Monday, March 3.
