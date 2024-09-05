Two American Players Break "Quarterfinal Curse" at US Open
Excitement among tennis fans in the United States is at an all-time high. The 2024 US Open is the first major with multiple American men and women in the semifinals in 21 years.
Even better, two fan-favorite players have broken the "quarterfinal curse" that has haunted them throughout their entire careers. Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula have advanced to a Grand Slam semifinals for the first time ever.
Fritz and Pegula have already built a strong fanbase in America thanks to their appearance on the Netflix Show Break Point and their play in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals on Tuesday and is scheduled to play Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
After defeating Zverev, Fritz said, "I've had a lot of looks at quarterfinals over the years; today just felt different. I really felt like it was my time to take it a step further. And I mean, it's only fitting that I'm doing it here on this court at the Open, in front of the crowd."
Pegula defeated top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals on Wednesday and is scheduled to play Karolína Muchová in the semifinals today at 8:15 p.m. EST.
After her win over Swiatek, Pegula joked, "I would like to say I’m so happy that you guys cannot ask me about making it to the semis... I'm really happy to be through to the semifinals."
