Ugo Humbert Upsets Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Masters
Carlos Alcaraz entered the 2024 Rolex Paris Masters with the easiest path to the title. The World No. 2's chances got exponentially easier after Jannik Sinner pulled out, and other top players were upset in the early rounds.
However, Ugo Humbert is never an easy matchup. Sure, Humbert had lost his two prior matches to Alcaraz. But the World No. 18 halted two hot players (Brandon Nakashima and Marcos Giron) in the first two rounds of the tournament and is capable of beating any of the top-ranked players on tour.
Humbert immediately put Alcaraz on the defensive in the first set. Despite dropping the second set, Umbert was powered to victory with the help of his French fans in attendance. Humbert beat Alcaraz in three sets: 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.
Humbert will face Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals on Friday. Earlier this summer, Thompson beat Humbert in their only prior match at the Cincinnati Open. Meanwhile, Alcaraz will begin preparing for next month's ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.
Alcaraz told the media, "I think I could play better. I think that's obvious. But, you know, with the level that I had today, I think I compete, I gave everything. You know, I fought until the last point,"
Alcaraz said of his opponent, "I have to congratulate Ugo. I think his performance has been really high. You know, the way he hits the ball is unbelievable. It's amazing. I think every time that he plays against me, I feel like he increase his level. He plays a really high level of tennis. I think in Paris even more so. So congratulations to him, and good luck."
The last ATP Masters 1000 of the year is wide open for almost anyone to win. Sinner, Alcaraz (and Novak Djokovic) are no longer in the hunt for the title.