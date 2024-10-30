Ben Shelton Bounced Out of Paris Masters in 2nd Round
What a week it has been for Arthur Cazaux (and it is only Wednesday). The World No. 85 lost his qualifying match for the Rolex Paris Masters but slipped into the main draw as a lucky loser after World No. 1 Jannik Sinner dropped out.
No one expected Cazaux to last long in the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year - especially given his second round matchup against World No. 19 Ben Shelton.
In a stunning upset, Cazaux defeated Shelton in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6 (4). Not only were the fans cheering for Cazaux because he was the underdog, but the 22-year-old was the hometown kid who played with wide-eyed excitement.
Not only did Cazaux outserve Shelton, but he played at a much sharper level. Cazaux hit 20 winners and seven unforced errors, compared to Shelton's 15 winners and 23 unforced errors.
Winded and dripping with sweat, Shelton looked exhausted. The 22-year-old has had a whirlwind tour and just finished playing in the Swiss Indoors finals on Sunday. He did not qualify for the ATP Finals and could be nearing the end of his season.
Meanwhile, Cazaux will face World No. 13 Holger Rune in the Round of 16 on Thursday.