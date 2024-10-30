Jack Draper Outlasts Taylor Fritz in Rolex Paris Masters
Entering the Rolex Paris Masters, it had been quite the week for Taylor Fritz. The World No. 6 celebrated his 27th birthday, dyed his hair bleach blonde, and secured a spot in next month's ATP Finals.
However, Fritz had a formidable opponent in his first match of the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year. World No. 15 Jack Draper had won six consecutive matches and was not going to let Fritz have anything easy during their Round of 32 matchup.
In a back-and-forth match that went nearly 2.5 hours, Draper defeated Fritz in three sets: 7-6, 4-6, 6-4. Fritz looked sharp for most of the match before visibly tightening up in the last two games of the third set.
Draper's serve was stronger today, and overcame some missed opportunities. Draper tallied 36 winners and 47 unforced errors. Meanwhile, Fritz hit 27 winners and 36 unforced errors.
Today marked the third time this year that Fritz and Draper faced each other this year (fourth total). The series in now split 2-2. It is safe to assume these two rivals will face off a lot more over the coming years.
Fritz will have about ten days off before he travels to Turin, Italy, for the ATP Finals. On the flip side, Draper will face World No. 10 Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
In a tournament that has already seen plenty of surprises, the 22-year-old could have a decent shot at winning his third title of the season.
