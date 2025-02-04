Watch American Tennis Star Tommy Paul Hit "Shot of the Year"
There is no doubt about who the most popular American women's tennis player is. Coco Gauff currently owns that distinction. However, figuring out the biggest men's star is not quite so easy.
Tommy Paul recently cracked the top ten for the first time in his career to snag the World No. 9 spot. Earlier today, Paul competed against compatriot Jenson Brooskby in the Round of 32 at the Dallas Open.
Paul defeated Brooksby in a hard-fought three-set match: 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-4. Even better than punching his ticket to face fellow American Ethan Quinn, Paul pulled off what many fans and media outlets are calling the "shot of the year" in tennis.
The official Tennis Channel social media team called it Paul's "shot of the year contender." The Tennis TV account also called the winner a shot of the year contender.
In the second set, Paul served at 1-0, 30/0. After a long rally, Brooksby hit a topspin backhand lob that caught the defending Dallas Open champion out of position.
However, Paul did not give up on the seemingly lost point. The 27-year-olf sprinted to the baseline and hit an unbelievable no-look, over-the-shoulder passing shot to win the point.
Paul said after the match, "I was thinking maybe [I would hit a] tweener, but I was like, 'I'm going to go back and hit it straight up because that's a better chance of making that."
Paul added, "But then I was like, 'You know what, whatever. I've been messing up on [stuff], what's one more miss'? I kind of knew I hit it well. You can kind of feel it."
Paul will face Quinn on Thursday, February 16. The winner secures a spot in the quarterfinals. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.