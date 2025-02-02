Nick Kyrgios Announces the Next Tournament He Will Play
After playing just one tournament in two years, Nick Kyrgios made his highly-publicized return to action in January. The controversial Australian tennis star had heightened expectations for himself by consistently talking trash about the world's top players on social media.
So far, the 29-year-old has failed to deliver in 2025. Kyrgios lost a close first-round match to Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard in the Brisbane International, and a straight sets match to Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Australian Open.
During and after both matches, Kyrgios played up injuries and cast doubt on his ability to compete in the future. After Melbourne, Kyrgios let it be known that he was battling a 4cm abdominal tear/strain before the start of the Australian Open.
As the ATP season kicks off its second month, Kyrgios announced his plans going forward. He will miss all of February and return to action for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.
Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram story, "To my fans! Appreciate all the support - I will be back home training with my next event being Indian wells was bad timing as was battling through a 4cm abdominal tear/strain at the Australian open. I will be doing everything I can to rehab and prepare for the next events."
The BNP Paribas Open is scheduled for March 5-16 in beautiful Indian Wells, California. It is the first of nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments each year.
Kyrgios is currently the ATP World. 1092 with a record of 0-2 in singles play this year. The former World No. 13 will assuredly get another challenging draw as he fails to accumulate rankings points.
Kyrgios has a strong history as Indian Wells. He reached the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2022 but missed the tournament in the last two years. If this is the farewell tour for Kyrgios, it makes sense that he plays Indian Wells one final time.
