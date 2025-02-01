Novak Djokovic Receives Great News on Hamstring Recovery
Novak Djokovic sustained a left hamstring tear during his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open. Djokovic pulled off the win but was forced to retire due to the injury after just one set against Alexander Zverev in the semifinal.
Angry tennis fans in Melbourne immediately booed the 24-time Grand Slam champion as he walked off the court under his own power. Meanwhile, players, fans, and commentators debated the severity of Djokovic's injury.
A few days later, Djokovic shared MRI results showing a moderate tear in his left hamstring. The Serbian superstar angrily called out his doubters on social media with the imaging.
However, according to new reporting, Djokovic has undergone additional scans on his hamstring, and the results were very promising.
Not only is Djokovic's muscle tear not as bad as the same injury he had in 2023, but he can return to light training in the next few days. Light training is subjective, especially for athletes with as many miles on them as Djokovic.
While hamstring injuries would keep most athletes out for an extended period of time, fans are hoping that Djokovic will be fit to play at the ATP 500 Doha (called the Qatar ExxonMobil Open).
The Qatar Open is a hard-court tournament that runs from February 17-22, 2025. The event gets elevated from an ATP 250 to an ATP 500 tournament in the upcoming year. It is played at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.
Djokovic was scheduled to play at the event before sustaining the hamstring injury but never pulled out (unlike the qualifying round of the Davis Cup). During last week's post-match press conference in Melbourne, Djokovic said he was "still uncertain" about Doha.
If the 37-year-old does return for Doha, he will face a challenging field that includes Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Grigor Dimitrov.
However, the incentive to rush back for an ATP 500 tournament may not be there for Djokovic, who is focused on Grand Slams at this point in his career. Soon, Djokovic will need to prepare for the clay courts at the French Open and the grass courts at Wimbledon.
Currently, Djokovic is the ATP World No. 6 with a record of 7-2. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.