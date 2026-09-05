For two decades, Novak Djokovic has been defined by numbers: 24 Grand Slam titles, a record 428 weeks at world No. 1., and an Olympic gold medal that finally completed the set. But a new Prime Video documentary wants fans to look past the record book and meet the person behind it.

“Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” is streaming now, and it comes from a familiar name. Director Jason Hehir, the filmmaker behind “The Last Dance,” turns the same intimate lens on tennis’ most accomplished champion. The film landed on August 20, and it promises a version of Djokovic we rarely get to see.

A Champion Off the Court

The documentary trades highlight reels for access. It embeds with Djokovic at major tournaments, follows him through his famously intense training regimen, and lingers in quieter moments at home with his wife Jelena and their family.

Fans know the fist pumps and the finals. What the film chases is the space between them, where the greatest player of his era wrestles with why he keeps chasing more.

From War-Torn Serbia to Tennis Royalty

The story starts where Djokovic did, on the hardscrabble courts of a Serbia shaped by war and economic hardship, then traces his climb past every record that once seemed untouchable.

It is also a story of resistance. Djokovic emerged during the Federer-Nadal era, and for years he was cast as the outsider crashing a rivalry fans had already fallen for. The film leans into that tension rather than smoothing it over.

The Voices Behind the Story

Hehir surrounds Djokovic with the people best positioned to explain him. Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Boris Becker, and Jim Courier all sit for interviews, alongside Jelena and members of his family, with media voices like Mary Carillo and Chris Clarey rounding out the picture.

Agassi, who briefly coached Djokovic, does not hedge. “I don’t feel like he’s been appreciated nearly as much as he’s worthy of for what he’s brought to the game of tennis,” he says in the film. “Nobody can touch what he’s accomplished.”

“There are days where I feel like I’m the best. There are days where I’m doubting myself a lot,” he says, offering a glimpse of the mindset behind a career spent chasing perfection.

More Than the GOAT Debate

That candor is what makes this film special. “The Wolf in Winter” describes a complicated, polarizing figure whose hardest moments are inseparable from what made him great. This is not a victory lap.

Djokovic also addresses the one topic he is tired of hearing about, his eventual retirement, and explains why he keeps going. “When you are at the top, when you are dominating,” he says in the film. “When you’re feeling like you’re the best regardless of your age, you want to keep going.”

That intensity has always run hot, as shown when Djokovic took offense to a question after his Wimbledon defeat this summer.

Timed for the US Open

The release was timed to drop just before the US Open, where Djokovic arrives still very much an active threat rather than a retiree collecting tributes.

He came into the grass season with intent, sending a strong message before Wimbledon , then ground his way through matches like his Wimbledon quarterfinal battle to keep his major hopes alive.

Djokovic’s story, as the film itself admits, is not yet fully written. For now, “Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” is streaming on Prime Video , the closest look yet at the man behind the records.