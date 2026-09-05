Women's Players Predict Who Will Win the US Open Men's Final

In yet another fun video for the Tennis Channel, some major players from the WTA Tour took turns predicting who they thought would take home the US Open men’s singles title. Some took these predictions seriously while others played favorites or relied on wishful thinking.

Carlos Alcaraz as Frontrunner

Carlos Alcaraz was the clear frontrunner according to several of the high-ranked women’s players. WTA No.8 Emma Navarro even said, “I’ll go with Carlos Alcaraz. He’s got a pretty good forehand, pretty good serve. His backhand is not bad, so I think he’s going to win.”

Many fans and critics alike were not so sure about the young Spanish phenom since his four-month ATP absence, but that wrist injury seems to be completely healed. Alcaraz was not back to his usual form while playing mixed doubles with Serena Williams last week, but he ultimately got his bearings under him.

During the main draw this week, Alcaraz seemed transformed and ready to battle for a successful defense of last year’s title. He defeated Roman Safiullin in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) and overcame Jaime Faria in four sets (4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2) after a shaky start. In his third-round match, Alcaraz defeated Wu Yi Bing also in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-1).

Flavio Cobolli Still a Favorite

Flavio Cobolli remains a favorite with several women’s players as well. Belinda Bencic simply said “Flavio Cobolli” and then laughed, likely because she just wanted to support her friend with whom she played in this year’s mixed doubles tournament. Another player also hoped for “Kubi” to win but thought Alcaraz would probably still take it.

Nonetheless, Cobolli is not to be underestimated. He’s had a pretty solid season so far and even made it to the French Open men’s singles final before narrowly losing to Alexander Zverev in five sets (6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7[5-7], 6-1).

Ben Shelton or Frances Tiafoe

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe were both mentioned repeatedly and typically at the same time, as if their fates at Flushing Meadows are tied. Amanda Anisimova was the first to make that prediction, saying, “I would really want to see Frances or Ben win.”

Leylah Fernandez also predicted Shelton and Tiafoe, adding, “I think one of those two is going to win the US Open this year.”

In terms of Shelton’s US Open dreams, the young American player has survived the first two rounds, but both ended in four tough sets. Despite this rougher-than-expected beginning, Shelton and Taylor Fritz remain the two American players most likely to end the 23-year-drought on home turf.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, had a much rougher start by having a hard-fought five-set match in the first round against Martin Damm Jr. His second-round match against Rei Sakamoto went better, though, and ended in three tough sets. There are still quite a few rounds to go, and the Cincinnati Open runner-up still has a chance to make the final.

Alexander Zverev Mentioned

Russian-French player Varvara Gracheva broke from the pack by saying, “I think it’s going to be Alexander Zverev. No reason. I just think like that.”

Zverev is having a strong but inconsistent season that has included a French Open win, a Wimbledon final, and early exits in both Toronto and Cincinnati. In both of his first two matches at Flushing Meadows, the German player took nearly five hours to defeat his opponents over five sets. Nonetheless, anything can happen at the 2026 US Open.