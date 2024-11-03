WTA Finals Preview: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jasmine Paolini
After two days of action, the WTA Finals are starting to take shape. However, the potential results are still up in the air. On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Qinwen Zheng, and Jasmine Paolini beat Elena Rybakina in the Group Stage for the Purple Group.
While the winner of the match between Sabalenka and Paolini will be in control of their own destiny, the earlier match between Zheng and Rybakina could impact the advancement scenarios for all the aforementioned players (more on that below).
Match Information
Sabalenka and Paolini are scheduled to play at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, November 4. Fans in the United States can watch the match on the Tennis Channel. Fans from anywhere in the world can check out the WTA website for more detailed television listings.
History
Sabalenka and Paolini have faced each other four times and split the matches 2-2. Paolini won 2017 Ilkley and 2022 Indian Wells. Sabalenka won 2020 Linz and 2023 Beijing.
Rankings
Sabalenka entered WTA Finals as the World No. 1 with a record of 54-12 and four singles titles this year. Despite trailing Iga Swiatek in the WTA Rankings, Sabalenka recently clinched the top spot (but that could change after this week).
Paolini enters the tournament as the World No. 4 with a record of 37-17 and one singles title. Additionally, she made it to the Wimbledon finals this year before losing to Barbora Krejcikova. Yesterday, she became the fifth Italian woman to win a match at the WTA Finals.
Advancement Scenarios
- If Sabalenka and Zheng win their next match, Sabalenka advances as group winner, Rybakina is eliminated (Zheng and Paolini would play for the No.2 spot on Wednesday).
- If Sabalenka wins in straight sets and Rybakina wins in three sets, Sabalenka advances (position TBD).
- If Paolini and Rybakina win, Paolini advances as group winner, Zheng is eliminated (Rybakina and Sabalenka play for the No.2 spot on Wednesday).
- If Paolini wins in straight sets and Zheng wins in three sets, Paolini advances (position TBD)
- Any other combination of results will mean advancement comes down to final matches.
