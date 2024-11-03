Iga Swiatek Beats Barbora Krejcikova in Round 1 of WTA Finals
Most tennis fans did not know what to expect in Sunday's WTA Finals match between Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova. Swiatek had not played since the US Open and shook up her coaching staff, while Krejcikova had only won five matches since her Wimbledon title.
With few expectations other than for an exciting match, the two players did not disappoint. Swiatek won a thrilling three-set match to secure her first win in the Group Stage: 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Entering today's match, Krejcikova and Swiatek had split their prior four meetings. It took a set and a half for Swiatek to shake off the rust. The WTA World No. 2 found herself down 3-0 in the second set before rallying back to force a deciding set.
Swiatek carried that momentum into third set, jumping out to a 5-0 lead. Krejcikova would not go away easily, though. She won two sets before ultimately dropping the deciding set.
The 2-seed Swiatek will face the winner of the next match between 3-seed Coco Gauff and six-seed Jessica Pegula on Tuesday, November 5. Meanwhile, the 8-seed Krejcikova will face the loser of that match on the same day.
Swiatek said after the match, "It wasn't easy. At the start I felt rusty but I’m happy I found a way to play more solid. I didn't feel great at the beginning. Barbora used that. The score went her way quickly. I knew it was tight even in the first set. I had my chances. I just wanted to use them next time."
Swiatek never stopped believing nor did her fans. "I hear it for sure. I missed that. In tough moments today when I heard you guys screaming it helped me. Thank you guys for the support and for cheering... Even though at the beginning my game wasn’t so nice, you guys still believed."
We are less than 24 hours into the WTA Finals and the final picture is starting to take shape. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.