Wimbledon Bans Influencer Credentials for 2027 Tournament

The Grand Slam tournament hosted in Southwest London each summer has communicated to the Press Association that influencers will not receive official credentials at next year’s tournament. The All England Club, the organizing body behind Wimbledon, made the call in the wake of content creator issues at the 2026 US Open.

Wimbledon Announces Influencer Ban

The Press Association announced on Monday, September 7th, that Wimbledon will not have accreditation available for influencers or similar content creators at the 2027 tournament. They also announced that ring lights and other common pieces of equipment will be confiscated by security to avoid the disruption of matches.

Wimbledon annually reviews all of its policies after the most recent tournament has concluded, and this ban was announced to the Press Association after this year’s regulatory process was completed. An exact reason was not given besides the potential interference of the competition by audience members. The All England Club will continue to allow celebrities and members of the royal family to attend matches in upcoming tournaments.

Past Wimbledon Tournaments

Unlike other Grand Slam tournaments, the Wimbledon Championships have never offered accreditation for influencers or other digital content creators at past tournaments. They have instead allowed celebrities of all kinds to attend the tournament as long as they had a ticket and were not disruptive to match play.

However, the announcement by the Press Association means that the All England Club is finally taking an official stance against influencer participation. They likely do not want a repeat of some of the various related issues both players and fans complained about at this year’s US Open.

US Open Influencer Complaints

The first major complaints at the 2026 US Open came after a chair umpire paused the first-round match between Naomi Osaka and Anastasia Zakharova because a group of influencers was being too loud. During a later match, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka commented on the heavy smell of marijuana wafting from the stands, which Adrian Mannarino echoed when he called the tournament “a bit of a zoo, really.”

Fans online posted videos and complaints also about influencers disrupting matches by using bright ring lights to help them film on-site content. After several similar incidents, the USTA began screening an announcement that read, “Please refrain from the use of flash photography or other lighting. Thank you and enjoy the tennis!”

Jessica Pegula said that US Open influencer behavior “seems like a bit disrespectful" while Osaka herself urged everyone to follow better etiquette and said that the influencer situation “has to be managed a lot better.”

Journalists and fans alike have universally connected Wimbledon’s stance to such complaints by both players and attendees. It remains to be seen whether the Australian Open or the French Open will take similar stances.