The 5 Biggest Fashion Statements at Indian Wells (So Far)

No sport is more closely tied to fashion than tennis. With the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells referred to as "Tennis Paradise" and the "Fifth Grand Slam," it should come as no surprise that every player is bringing the heat to the desert.

From custom animal-print kits to partnership debuts, the 2026 edition of Indian Wells has already delivered several high-fashion moments. Below are the five best fashion moments (so far).

5. Jannik Sinner's Pink Nike Kit

please this kit is just so perfect pic.twitter.com/BOVKcLZN1T — janniksin archive (@sinnervideos) March 7, 2026

ATP world No. 2 Jannik Sinner prefers dark colors, yet Nike continues to dress him in bright colors. Despite this, Sinner has nothing but positive things to say about Nike and their future plans.

Luckily, the Italian superstar looks great in pastel pink. Sinner has worn the NikeCourt Advantage Polo ($85) in Pink Foam, white NikeCourt Advantage Shorts ($80), and custom shoes. Unfortunately, there is no sign of Sinner's signature 'Fox' logo, which results in points deducted.

4. Aryna Sabalenka's Engagement Ring

WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka skipped the Middle East Swing for good reason - she was getting engaged. Sabalenka accessorized her Nike kit by wearing her 12-carat diamond engagement ring.

"It's very comfortable," Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference. "We double-checked if there is a possibility to lose the diamond, and there is none, so I was pretty confident wearing this ring, and it feels comfy, feels shiny. I hope that my opponent will get distracted with this diamond, and it's going to benefit me."

3. Jasmine Paolini's ASICS Polo

Matteo Berrettini e Jasmine Paolini stanotte durante l'Eisenhower Cup 🇮🇹🌴



Gli azzurri sono stati eliminati al primo match da coloro che poi si sono laureati campioni dell’esibizione, Rybakina e Fritz. pic.twitter.com/7VtDspwE1X — Quindici Zero 🎾 (@quindicizero) March 4, 2026

Unfortunately, Jasmine Paolini quickly ditched an iconic ASICS kit after the mixed doubles competition. Paolini wore the Game Polo ($65) and Game Skirt ($75) in Bluebell.

The Italian star moved on to a green outfit for the singles competition, but we would be remiss if we did not highlight this legendary look.

2. Emma Raducanu's Uniqlo Debut

Leading up to Indian Wells, Emma Raducanu and Uniqlo announced their new partnership. Raducanu wore the same light blue and red tennis dress from the photo shoot in her second round match at Indian Wells. Luckily, she won the match. The bad news is that she faces Amanda Anisimova next, and that could be the end of her time at Indian Wells.

1. Naomi Osaka's Leopard Print Nike Dress

Naomi Osaka always wins every fashion contest. Last night, the Japanese superstar debuted a custom Nike kit featuring a leopard (not cheetah) print.

Osaka stepped onto the court with matching footwear and accessories. She revealed in her on-court interview, "It's a fabric that shifts when I move. So, depending on the light, it will change colors."

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs through March 15. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.