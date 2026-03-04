Jannik Sinner Teases Future Nike Plans

Off the tennis court, Jannik Sinner is widely considered one of the most fashionable men's tennis players. The Italian superstar is a fixture on magazine covers and fashion shows. On the court, Sinner's style is disastrous.

Despite his preference for dark colors, Nike continues to dress the ATP World No. 2 in bright colors that have drawn comparisons to cartoons and video game characters. Yet, Sinner still has nothing but positive things to say about Nike.

Sinner is currently gearing up for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and spoke exclusively with Jessica Schiffer of Hard Court about his on-court looks and future plans with Nike.

Jannik Sinner's Nike Plans

At Indian Wells, I asked Jannik Sinner how he feels about his Nike kits and he said that him and his team will be more involved in the design process next year.



Overall he was diplomatic, saying in part: “Look, I think Nike is doing an incredible job, because they have so many… pic.twitter.com/pzFLxwEN9y — Jessica Schiffer (@jessicaschiffer) March 4, 2026

"Look, I think Nike is doing an incredible job, because they have so many athletes and so many different things they need to think about but [at] the same time I like what I'm wearing. We change outfits so many times throughout the whole year…

So it's also not easy to always have something that looks perfect in that court, but at the same time, I believe there's such a big team [at Nike] to make great outfits, and we're getting more involved in it next year, but I think they're doing a pretty great job."

While fans have criticized Sinner's kits, the four-time Grand Slam champion seems to have no problem with the apparel he receives from the iconic brand. Even better, he will have more involvement in the future.

Jannik Sinner's Nike Partnership

Jannik: I don't like bright colors.

Nike: Say less.

ATP Website: Say less. https://t.co/rhhckCQR6z — Serve On SI 🎾 (@ServeOnSI) February 19, 2026

In 2022, Sinner signed a 10-year apparel and footwear contract with Nike. The deal is estimated to be worth between $150 million and $158 million. Sinner, alongside Carlos Alcaraz, are the pillars of the brand's future in men's tennis.

Nike has put little to no effort into producing apparel for Sinner and Alcaraz. Neither star has a signature line, and has only had a few t-shirts drop. It is a far cry from the effort other brands put into marketing their top players.

Sinner debuted his signature 'Fox' logo at the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Meanwhile, Alcaraz's signature 'CA' logo has not yet made an official debut.

Jannik Sinner just debuted his new fox logo with Nike. 🦊👀



What do we think?#TheBreakTC | #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/3D7bcroIvt — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 8, 2024

Sinner has a singles record of 7-2 this season with zero titles. Yesterday, we mapped out his path to the final at Indian Wells.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs from March 4-15. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.