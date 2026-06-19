Adidas' London Collection is a Letdown for Wimbledon

The grass court season is polarizing among tennis players and fans. You either love the classic aesthetics and dignified traditions, or you are already looking forward to the raucous North American hard court swing. Consider us squarely in the first camp.

One of the many fun storylines to follow throughout June is how sportswear brands can stand out while staying within the lines at Wimbledon. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's strict all-white dress code forces brands to get creative.

Felix Auger-Aliassime for adidas. | adidas

No company has done a better job at this than adidas with its 2025 London collection. The brand reprised the iconic Trefoil logo as part of a retro-inspired adidas Originals collection. We knew there was nowhere to go but down after soaring so close to the sartorial sun, but this year's newly unveiled look was a letdown.

Adidas is using the legendary grass court Grand Slam to debut its latest performance technology: CLIMACOOL+. The new fabric innovation is engineered to help athletes perform in warm and humid conditions. Adidas announced the new technology alongside its London Collection, as well as bespoke looks designed specifically for adidas athletes competing this summer.

Maria Sakkari for adidas. | adidas

The fabric innovation and broader CLIMACOOL+ and CLIMACOOL technologies will debut on court this summer in select pieces worn by Felix Auger-Aliassime, Karolina Muchova, Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina, and Alexander Zverev.

Each athlete will wear a silhouette made bespoke for them – including a tank, dress, Freelift Tee and Polo, that introduces a futuristic design to the famous grass courts at SW19.

Adidas CLIMACOOL+ technology. | adidas

Instead of the 1970s-inspired looks of last year's collection, the athlete-only pieces draw inspiration from the 1980s and 1990s. The collection will be available in limited quantities to consumers this summer (another disappointing part of the new gear).

The performance apparel will feature V-cut necklines and signature adidas three-stripe detailing with metallic silver accents; all cut with a seam-free, bonded finish for flexibility, comfort, and a modern silhouette.

Karolína Muchová for adidas. | adidas

"CLIMACOOL+ is a cooling innovation you can both see and feel," said Margherita Raccuglia, Director of Athlete Performance, adidas.

"Most ventilation-based technologies focus only on fabric. CLIMACOOL+ changes the structure of the garment itself, creating airflow exactly where athletes need it most. This offers performance benefits born directly from athlete insight, including Sebastian Sawe, who ran his record-breaking Sub-two-hour marathon in a singlet featuring the technology."

Alexander Zverev for adidas. | adidas

We applaud adidas for its innovation, as heat is becoming a serious cause for concern in tennis. However, it would have been cooler to see the brand flip its adidas Originals/Y3 collection from last year. Let Y3 try to paint within the lines at Wimbledon, and apply the classic look with adidas Originals at the U.S. Open. That would have been a fun challenge for both lines.

With all that being said, will I still personally buy pieces from the collection? Probably, yes. I want to test the technology out, as I do with a lot of kits from different brands. Still, nothing can top the 2025 adidas Originals London collection. This just means I will have to hold on tight to my gear from last year.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships runs from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.