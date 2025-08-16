Adidas Serves Fresh Collection with Y-3 for 2025 US Open
Adidas is turning over a new leaf in on-court design for the 2025 US Open. Y-3, a collaboration between adidas and Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto, debuted adidas' US Open collection on Friday, drawing inspiration from Y-3's Fall/Winter 2025 Collection.
Yamamoto's avant-garde aesthetic comes together with adidas' sportswear technology to forge a collection exploring the unique relationship between athletic innovation and creative direction. The collection is unlike anything adidas has released this year, embracing edgier style and bolder designs rather than conventional on-court motifs.
The 18-piece array features artwork appearing as fossilized amber in a unique take on Suibokuga, a Japanese ink technique.
The traditional ink wash painting is often done with black ink and accompanying shades of diluted ink in water, creating monochromatic portraits that embrace the spirit of a subject rather perfect interpretation. The graphic blends with asymmetrical details against traditional adidas’ sportswear silhouettes in a showcase of adidas’ evolving tennis style.
The women's collection is an amalgam of sleeveless styles and a-line hems in purples, whites, and blacks, with the occasional Suibokuga appearing against the white kits. Karolina Muchova wears the Tennis Pro Match Shorts ($75) with the Tennis Pro Match Tank Top ($80) in a monochromatic kit emblematic of Muchova's favored sleeveless style on court.
Elina Svitolina opts for the Y-3 Tennis Pro Dress ($200) in white with the collection's signature Suibokuga design in a burst of amber and black along the left-hand side.
Maria Sakkari wears one of adidas’ more inventive kits: the Y-3 Tennis Pro Bib ($110) in purple over the Y-3 Tennis Pro Cropped Tank Top ($75) in white. The asymmetrical design of the intersecting straps along the shoulders showcase a simple yet modern emerging style in women’s tennis. Sakkari is no stranger to unconventional kits, wearing a one-piece adidas catsuit to Wimbledon this past year.
Jessica Pegula opted for the Y-3 Tennis Pro Match skirt ($75) with the only long-sleeved kit of the collection, one that shares a matching design with Svitolina's dress on the right-hand side, while the left sleeve bears a short, three-line design on the cuff as a contrast.
The men's collection, while only featuring two kit styles, follows similar aesthetics. Felix Auger-Aliassime wears the Y-3 Tennis Pro FreeLift Tee ($75) with the Suibokuga design alongside a pair of the Y-3 Tennis Pro Ergo Shorts ($75) in black. The Canadian also has a piece of outerwear in the form of a black jacket with Suibokuga and a polo collar.
Jakub Mensik wears a similar kit to Auger-Aliassime's, although he opted for the Tank Top ($95) rather than the tee.
Stefanos Tsitsipas' kit follows the collection's trend in embracing the refracted amber print with the Y-3 Tennis Pro Shorts and Leggings Set ($100). The kit comes with a windbreaker covered in the print with a cinched neckline and waist.
More: adidas celebrates Wimbledon with 'London Originals' collection.
Alexander Zverev's kit takes a turn in the opposite direction, embracing monochromatic minimalism instead of bright maximalism. He wears the Y-3 Tennis Pro FreeLift Zip Tee ($85) in purple with matching Ergo Shorts. The same three-striped design from Pegula's kit appears in white on the edge of the left short sleeve.
The main draw for the 2025 U.S. Open will be announced on Thursday, August 21, ahead of the August 24 start date.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
