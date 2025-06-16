Adidas Celebrates Wimbledon With 'London Originals Collection'
In a celebration of Wimbledon heritage and iconic sportswear, adidas unveils The London Originals Collection ahead of the iconic London-based Grand Slam.
The 36-piece collection reimagines the timeless elegance of the world's oldest tennis tournament through a contemporary lens, channeling the longstanding history of its storied clubhouse and the enduring legacy of its all-white dress code.
With modern tailoring, unexpected silhouettes, and architectural lines, the collection honors icons of tennis past, such as Stan Smith and the trefoil design he wore on his way to the Wimbledon title in 1972.
Nostalgia meets innovation in every detail: open collars nod to 1970s courtside style while vivid green accents pay tribute to Wimbledon's grass lawns, embedded in the traditional adidas trefoil insignia and detail stitching.
Argyle-inspired polo patterns and zips shaped like tennis balls add refinement to the kits, while discreet silhouettes like the traditional tennis dress ground the collection in tennis' sports heritage.
"This collection is a curated balance of elevated design and technical precision," Kerryn Foster, GM adidas Specialist Sports, said in a press release. "Modern yet timeless, it brings refined court style to life with versatile pieces that move effortlessly from high-performance play to everyday wear."
While the collection is heavily rooted in 70s era styling, unconventional designs bring a modern edge to the kits. The women's Tennis Climacool Bodysuit ($140) builds upon the classic tennis dress and polo collar before devolving into shorts rather than a skirt.
The romper style kit is unique in composition while paying tribute to the style legacies of Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.
Other women's styles include the Tennis Pro Climacool Polo Shirt ($70) as well as the Tennis Pro Climacool Tank Top ($70), both of which pair with either the Tennis Pro Climacool Pleated Skirt ($75) or the Tennis Pro Climacool Shorts ($70).
The collections also offers a simple adidas tennis dress in the collection's color palette: the Tennis Pro Climacool Dress ($120).
The men's tennis shirts are similar to the women's in terms of design, with the Tennis Pro Climacool Tank Top ($75) in plain white with green contrast stitching and the Tennis Pro Climacool+ FreeLift Polo Shirt ($80) in the argyle-inspired pattern with the green trefoil.
Bottoms include the Tennis Climacool Shorts Set ($80) and the Tennis Pro Climacool Ergo Shorts ($70), both of which can be mixed and matched with any of the men's tops. It's a simple yet elevated men's collection adhering to Wimbledon's dress code without producing dull, all-white kits.
"Working within The London Originals Collection's tight color palette demands a heightened attention to detail – delivering depth through material, silhouette and crafted finishes," Foster said. "Every piece stands strong on its own, but together, they tell a cohesive story."
Additional statement pieces round out the collection. A two-piece maxi dress and men's long pants draw on bold volume and tailored silhouettes to bring elevated off-court apparel to the drop.
A sports jacket with bold green stitching is the collection's signature piece, using adidas' snap button detailing on the sleeves for the option of a short sleeve warmup jacket. Everyday accessories like tennis bags, headbands, and visors round out the launch.
The London Originals Collection is now available for purchase at adidas.com/tennis. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
