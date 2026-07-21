Adidas Unveils 3 Collections for 2026 U.S. Tennis Season

Adidas continues to distance itself from every other major brand in tennis. Most sportswear companies are lucky to formulate a coherent marketing strategy ahead of the Majors, but adidas has already unveiled three apparel collections for the upcoming North American hard court swing.

While I was disappointed in the letdown in the adidas London Collection this year, the brand has more than made up for it. Fans have been treated to a splashy photo shoot featuring top-ranked players and rising stars (accompanied by a slick social media campaign). Below is a breakdown of the three new collections.

New York Collection

Felix Auger-Aliassime for the adidas New York Collection. | adidas

The 22-piece New York Collection (for the 2026 U.S. Open) channels the bold spirit of 1990s New York City. This is a strong departure from last year's futuristic Y-3 collection. It draws influence from the era's nightlife, fashion, and sporting culture.

Iva Jovic for the adidas New York Collection. | adidas

Designed in a palette of white, distilled pink, and maroon, the collection introduces satin and lace fabrication alongside expressive silhouettes, including cut-outs, oversized tees, and bubble skirts.

Jessica Pegula for the adidas New York Collection. | adidas

Key pieces include the CLIMACOOL Lace Crop T-Shirt and Dress Pro. They both feature rose lace detailing inspired by the iconic lace bodysuit worn by the track-and-field icon Florence Griffith Joyner (aka "Flo Jo").

Karolina Muchova for the adidas New York Collection. | adidas

Top players like Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jessica Pegula, Iva Jovic, and Elina Svitolina will headline the capsule. It will be available to consumers on adidas.com and with select retailers from August 1.

Beyond the Baseline Collection

Alexander Zverev for the adidas Beyond the Baseline Collection. | adidas

The adidas Beyond the Baseline collection puts a contemporary twist on Y2K tennis park fashion and culture. It is designed for both lifestyle and performance. WTA players get women's baby tees and strappy dresses referencing early 2000s styling, while ATP players rock men's button tees with chest pockets and basketball-inspired mesh shorts.

Elina Svitolina for the adidas Beyond the Baseline Collection. | adidas

Adidas did not specify which players or tournament will get the Beyond the Baseline Collection, but it will be available to buy on adidas.com and via the adidas app.

The Classics Collection

Wang Xinyu for the adidas Classics Collection. | adidas

Interestingly, adidas is completing the seasonal line-up with the Classics Collection. It draws directly from adidas' tennis archive, reinterpreting heritage design codes through a modern lens. It will feature traditional white color blocking complemented by maroon and distilled pink accents.

Felix Auger-Aliassime for the adidas Classics Collection. | adidas

Pieces include the Classics Polo, Classics T-Shirt, and Classics Dress. The heritage design brings back the iconic Trefoil logo. Sadly, there are only two campaign pictures at this time, but the Classics Collection will be available for purchase on adidas.com and via the adidas app.

Just as fans crave competition on the court, we need brands to battle. Maybe Adidas hitting three straight aces with its 2026 U.S. Tennis Season collections will wake up Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.