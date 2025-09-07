Alexandra Eala Becomes First Filipina to Win a WTA Title
Alexandra Eala made history for her country on Saturday afternoon in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The 20-year-old became the first Filipina to win a WTA tour title after coming back from a set down to beat Hungary's Panna Udvardy at the Guadalajara 125 Open. Eala rose 14 places in the WTA live rankings after the win, bringing her ranking up to 61.
Udvardy, who had previously defeated Eala in a tight two-setter back in April, easily took the first set, taking advantage of Eala's unforced error count and a powerful first serve. However, it was Eala who flipped the switch in the second set, quickly racing out to a 4-1 lead after breaking Udvardy twice.
It was Udvardy's turn to fall prone to unforced errors, overhitting forehands, and running her backhand into the net. Eala faltered with her first serve while serving for a 5-1 lead, allowing Udvardy to return big against her second serve. Udvardy broke and served a powerful follow-up to remain in the set, and a few holds of serves later, she broke Eala once more while the Filipina served for the set.
Eala isn't one to give up, and a hard-fought 11th game to break Udvardy proved that. She broke back with a passing cross-court backhand after bringing the Hungarian to the net with a craftily placed drop shot.
Eala was then forced to recover from three break points down while serving for the set 6-5, a cross-court volley bringing her to deuce. A wide forehand from Udvardy gave Eala the set, forcing the two into a deciding set for the title.
Eala raced into an early lead in similar fashion to the second, breaking Udvardy with a forehand return the Hungarian was unable to hit back. Udvardy managed to break back after a 10-minute medical timeout, but it wasn't enough to deter Eala. The Filipina held her serve at love for a 5-3 lead before breaking Udvardy in the final game of the set to take the title.
The new World No. 61 continues to pave the path for tennis in the Philippines. Her title win in Mexico adds to her impressive list of firsts for her country, including becoming the first Filipino to break into the top 100 and the first to win a Grand Slam main draw match. Her success has turned many eyes to her rise in the WTA, including Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the president of the Philippines.
"History has been written by Alex Eala as she becomes the first Filipino to win a singles title," Marcos Jr. wrote in a Facebook post. "We will do everything to ensure that more Filipino athletes follow this path and showcase to the world the talent and heart of the Filipino."
Eala heads into the latter half of the season riding the wave of a successful summer, defeating 14th seed Clara Tauson in the U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam main draw win and playing in her first WTA final in Eastbourne at the Lexus Eastbourne Open. The WTA tour now turns to the Asian hard court swing, where Eala is sure to find more widespread support for her career.
