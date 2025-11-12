Aryna Sabalenka is Upset With Nike and Previews What's Next

Aryna Sabalenka just completed her season, coming up short against Elena Rybakina in the 2025 WTA Finals championship match. Despite losing the season finale, Sabalenka finishes the year as the World No. 1.

The 27-year-old dominated the season from wire to wire, finishing with a record of 63-12 with four singles titles. Other than some of her Grand Slam finals, little could be improved for Sabalenka's season. The most glaring issue for many fans was her Nike kits.

Even Sabalenka is aware of the criticism and voiced her complaints at the 6:07 mark of her post-match press conference in Riyadh this past weekend.

'Next season is not going to be special'

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 WTA Finals. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

A reporter asked Sabalenka, "Can you talk about this beautiful cutout dress you've been wearing? And what can we expect for 2026 fashion on court with you?"

"Yeah, I mean this dress was kind of like, let's say, together work me and Nike. I just threw bunch of ideas I had, and I was able to push them to give me, yeah, in a way like my own dress, and I think it turned out being like really cool dress.

"People loved it, which is important, and yeah, unfortunately, next season it just it's not going to be that special for me, but -" The reporter interrupted and asked, "Why?"

'2027 is going to be sick'

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

"Exactly! Maybe we should just start messaging Nike on Instagram and like putting some pressure on, but let's wait for 2027 because that year is going to be sick."

So, it is clear that Sabalenka has already seen what she is wearing in 2026 and is upset with the lack of creativity, but is excited about what could potentially happen in 2027.

That is the opposite of Naomi Osaka, who has already voiced her excitement about her kits next season. Osaka is known for her grabbing headlines in the fashion world with her kits at every Grand Slam tournament. She is the only women's tennis player with her own signature Nike collection available globally.

Nike's Lack of Effort

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Unfortunately, Nike Tennis is extremely uninspired beyond Osaka. The iconic American brand has Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on the men's side, but has done very little to promote either of the generational talents. It is a far cry from the effort put in for Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka did headline the recent Nike Shox campaign. Additionally, Nike released a cool video for Sabalenka before the 2025 Australian Open. Osaka, Sabalenka, and Qinwen Zheng are clearly the three most-marketed women's tennis players on Nike's roster.

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 French Open. | IMAGO / Le Pictorium

Luckily for tennis fans, the off-season is less than two months long. So, Sabalenka will be back to dominating on the court in January. Hopefully, Nike can just do it and improve Sabalenka's on-court apparel before Melbourne.

