Two Legends Inspired Sabalenka's Nike Kit for Australian Open
WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka improved to 2-0 yesterday with a win over Sorana Cîrstea. Sabalenka has quickly advanced to the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International, where she will face Madison Keys.
However, the tennis world is focused on the first Grand Slam of the season. The 2026 Australian Open is less than two weeks away, and Sabalenka has already debuted her Nike kit for the Major in Melbourne.
On Wednesday, Sabalenka showed off her Nike dress on Instagram. The performance kit wear sports a swoopy blend of black, pink, and orange. It is a strong departure from the much-maligned Nike kits in 2025.
Although Sabalenka gave an unenthusiastic preview of the kit last year after the WTA Finals, she appears excited about the upcoming look. Even better, she explained the inspiration during her post-match interview on court in Brisbane.
"I don't remember if it was Serena [Williams] collection, I think it was Serena, or Maria [Sharapova], it was like a light peach dress. Do you remember? That was my favorite one.
I would love to bring that back, and I remember talking to Nike and telling them I want to bring those colors back. Please, just do something for me in those colors. I love it, and it fits Australia perfectly. And they did it! Now it's my favorite dress."
It is easy to see how Williams and Sharapova directly inspired Sabalenka's new kit for Melbourne. It is a much-needed win for Nike, which has put very little effort into tennis after Williams and Rafael Nadal retired.
Currently, Nike has no signature tennis athletes. Naomi Osaka and Qinwen Zheng have apparel collections in select markets. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner only have a few t-shirts. It is a far cry from the iconic American brand used to do for tennis.
The Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis Style News
New Balance unveils its 2026 Australian Open Collection.
Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's leaked On kit for the Australian Open.
Eva Lys has left ASICS after her breakout 2025 WTA season.
Novak Djokovic's future with Lacoste has become clear entering 2026.
Pat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide. From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr