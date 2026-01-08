Two Legends Inspired Sabalenka's Nike Kit for Australian Open

WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka improved to 2-0 yesterday with a win over Sorana Cîrstea. Sabalenka has quickly advanced to the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International, where she will face Madison Keys.

However, the tennis world is focused on the first Grand Slam of the season. The 2026 Australian Open is less than two weeks away, and Sabalenka has already debuted her Nike kit for the Major in Melbourne.

Aryna Sabalenka reveals her 2026 AO kit 💅#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ji9eHYTFok — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 7, 2026

On Wednesday, Sabalenka showed off her Nike dress on Instagram. The performance kit wear sports a swoopy blend of black, pink, and orange. It is a strong departure from the much-maligned Nike kits in 2025.

Although Sabalenka gave an unenthusiastic preview of the kit last year after the WTA Finals, she appears excited about the upcoming look. Even better, she explained the inspiration during her post-match interview on court in Brisbane.

Aryna Sabalenka says Sharapova inspired her 2026 Australian Open kit



“It was either Serena… or I think it was Maria’s collection that was a light peach dress. I told Nike I want to bring those colors back & they did it. Now it’s my favorite dress” ❤️



pic.twitter.com/bvmQDiVJKs — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 8, 2026

"I don't remember if it was Serena [Williams] collection, I think it was Serena, or Maria [Sharapova], it was like a light peach dress. Do you remember? That was my favorite one.

I would love to bring that back, and I remember talking to Nike and telling them I want to bring those colors back. Please, just do something for me in those colors. I love it, and it fits Australia perfectly. And they did it! Now it's my favorite dress."

🥻What is the inspiration for Aryna's costume at the Australia Open:



🗣️«It was either Serena's dress... or, I think, Maria's dress is a delicate peach color. I told Nike that I wanted to bring those colors back, and they did. It's my favorite dress now»

👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/9vLs4ROWZd — News Aryna Sabalenka (@Sabanewsss) January 8, 2026

It is easy to see how Williams and Sharapova directly inspired Sabalenka's new kit for Melbourne. It is a much-needed win for Nike, which has put very little effort into tennis after Williams and Rafael Nadal retired.

Currently, Nike has no signature tennis athletes. Naomi Osaka and Qinwen Zheng have apparel collections in select markets. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner only have a few t-shirts. It is a far cry from the iconic American brand used to do for tennis.

Surely Nike is joking?!?

Sabalenka says her Nike kits in 2026 won't be special for her...No customs...She will have to wait for 2027???? She jokes saying " let's start sending some messages to Nike to put some pressure" 😭😭😭😭 @Nike please. pic.twitter.com/qYNMaoDyHJ — Liviefromparis 🇫🇷🤸🏼‍♀️🎾 (@Livieparis2024) November 11, 2025

The Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

