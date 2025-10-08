Nike to Unveil Carlos Alcaraz's Signature Logo at ATP Finals
ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has already had the best year of his career, and his season is not even over yet. With all eyes on the race to the ATP Finals in Turin, Nike has a major marketing trick up its sleeve.
According to reporting from Manuel G. Tallón of Murcia Plaza, Nike plans to unveil Alcaraz's signature logo during the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.
Per Tallón, the design has already been finalized and approved by all parties. However, it is being kept under wraps to generate the greatest possible impact when unveiled during the men's season finale.
This is the same way Nike launched Jannik Sinner's signature logo last year at the ATP Finals. Sinner subtly debuted his signature 'Fox' logo during practice before an event held for local fans to buy limited-edition gear. Speaking of which, when will Nike release Sinner's gear globally?
As for Alcaraz, there is still no reporting or leaked images of what his signature logo could look like. However, it is clear that he and Sinner are the pillars of Nike Tennis on the men's side in the wake of Rafael Nadal's retirement.
The iconic American sportswear brand finally released t-shirts for Alcaraz and Sinner earlier this year, but it leaves a lot to be desired.
On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka, Qinwen Zheng, and Naomi Osaka (the only active Nike tennis player with a signature collection available globally) headline Nike tennis.
Despite signing Sinner and Alcaraz to massive contract extensions in recent years, Nike has done very little to market the stars outside of Grand Slams. Unlike adidas Tennis' amazing social media presence, Nike Tennis does not even have social media accounts.
Even worse, Nike's on-court kits have drawn criticism from tennis fans due to their minimalist design language and lack of creativity. Luckily, Alcaraz and Sinner are charismatic enough to make anything look iconic.
Currently, Alcaraz has a record of 67-7 with eight singles titles this year (including two Majors at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open). Alcaraz backed out of the Shanghai Masters due to an ankle injury he sustained before winning the Japan Open.
While it is taking too long to launch signature gear for Alcaraz and Sinner, hopefully, this is a sign of more to come for fans. The 2025 Nitto ATP Finals run from November 9 to 16.
