Did Carlos Alcaraz Debut His Nike Logo at 2025 ATP Finals?

On Sunday afternoon, Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his 2025 ATP Finals campaign with a straight-sets victory over Alex de Minaur in the first round-robin match of the Jimmy Connors Group: 7-6(5), 6-2.

Alcaraz also set off a minor panic among tennis fans. Some media and fans mistakenly thought the six-time Grand Slam champion quietly debuted his signature logo without any major announcement or fanfare.

Eagled-eyed tennis fans spotted a never-before-seen logo on the back of Alcaraz's Fir Green NikeCourt Heritage Jacket. Check out the picture below of what people thought was Alcaraz's signature Nike logo.

Carlos Alcaraz's player-exclusive logo on his NikeCourt Heritage jacket. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The logo on the back of Alcaraz's jacket is straightforward and minimalist, with his initials 'C' and 'A' inside a bubble shape as a nod to the duality of singles tennis. However, Jannik Sinner has a logo just like it on merchandise Nike dropped in Turn for the ATP Finals.

The shirt was a gift for guests who attended a Nike event last week, and will reportedly be available at the Turin Nike store soon.

The “bubble logos” for both Jani and Carlitos are from the ATP Finals customed t-shirt in Turin (that is not an official Carlos logo) pic.twitter.com/aIzV7Y67y1 — Li ❄️🔥Sincaraz daily ❤️‍🔥 (@sincarazzzz) November 9, 2025

Even though Nike Tennis does the bare minimum when it comes to marketing its stars, even Alcaraz's debut would have been too subtle for the brand. Fans safely expect a much splashier announcement when Alcaraz's logo is officially unveiled.

In October, reports indicated that the design of Alcaraz's signature logo had been finalized and approved, but was being held under wraps until the ATP Finals to generate the greatest possible impact when unveiled during the men's season finale. So, it should be happening soon.

Exclusive Jannik Sinner shirt at the Nike store in Turin 🦊🇮🇹🧡



📸 artuux_ on IG pic.twitter.com/hqhQlxqmrB — jannik files (@jannik_files) November 7, 2025

Last year, Sinner debuted his signature 'Fox' logo in Turin along with an extremely limited-edition collection of gear.

However, a year has passed, and Nike has only released one shirt for Sinner without his signature logo on it. It is a far cry from the signature collections of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams or even Naomi Osaka.

Sinner and Alcaraz both inked massive contract extensions with Nike in recent years, which established the two generational talents as the pillars of the brand's tennis division for the foreseeable future.

Despite signing Sinner and Alcaraz to massive contract extensions in recent years, Nike has done very little to market the stars outside of Grand Slams. Unlike adidas Tennis' amazing social media presence, Nike Tennis does not even have social media accounts.

Even more frustrating, Nike's on-court kits have drawn criticism from tennis fans for their minimalist design and lack of creativity. Luckily, Alcaraz and Sinner are charismatic enough to make anything look legendary.

The 2025 ATP Finals run from November 9 to 16.

