Coco Gauff's Custom New Balance Kit Honored Wimbledon History
In a heartbreaking first round loss, Coco Gauff fell to Dayana Yastremska 6-7 (3), 1-6 on Centre Court earlier this afternoon. Despite the loss, Gauff made waves at the Championships with her latest New Balance kit.
The WTA World No. 2 paid homage to Wimbledon's rich history in a kit that blended traditional style with timeless elegance.
The kit featured a tailored corset design bespoke with intricate embroidery and stitching, nodding to several iconic Wimbledon symbols. 3D white butterflies were stitched into the corset alongside embroidered strawberries and flowers.
Palm trees, an ode to Gauff's upbringing in Delray Beach, Florida, featured near the bottom of the corset under an embroidered jaguar. Individual pieces of embroidery created patterns across the corset in a woven design, weaving traditional Wimbledon whites with modern style elements.
The lace embroidery was stitched onto mesh-like fabric layered over a romper in a delicate editing technique inspired by Savile Row tailoring.
The iconic British craftsmanship located on Saville Row, dating back to the late 18th century, is known for bespoke tailoring and time-honored detailing techniques and skills.
Gauff wore a tennis-skirt-inspired kilt over the romper, complete with a maximalist-style belt, both inspired by British punk rock aesthetics. Classic New Balance accessories that Gauff normally wears, like her headband and wristbands, complemented the look in traditional white.
"In collaboration with Coco, we designed a look that honors her talent, presence, and everything she represents as a generational athlete," said Julie Pike, New Balance Senior Vice President of Global Apparel.
"We drew on New Balance’s craft and performance heritage to create something worthy of the Wimbledon stage. Blending style and sport in a fresh, elevated way, this design was built to let Coco shine."
Gauff debuted her signature shoes, the New Balance Coco CG2, in her new Wimbledon White and Green Apple colorway on court alongside the kit. Online shoppers can buy Gauff's tennis shoes for $160 in women's sizes on the New Balance website.
The white base kept with tournament dress code while the pop of apple green on the New Balance 'N' brought an hint of Gauff's outgoing personality to her look. The mid-cut silhouette offers a decidedly non-traditional look that stands out from the rest of the players on tour.
Wimbledon continues play through July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your news from the tennis court and beyond.
