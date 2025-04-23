Coco Gauff Unveils Upcoming New Balance x Miu Miu Collaboration
The WTA season is in full swing, and fans can expect Coco Gauff to shine bright during the clay court stretch. On Wednesday, Gauff unveiled the latest collaboration between New Balance and Miu Miu.
Appearing in several striking photos, Gauff models her on-court kits, and off-court looks for her upcoming tournaments in Rome (May 7-18), Berlin (June 14-22), and Cincinnati (August 5-28).
Gauff will serve up style during his most important matches and when participating in events away from the court.
The selection of co-branded accessories completes the offering, celebrating the relationship further.
On the court, Gauff will dress in classically elegant tennis ensembles in a dynamic color palette. In Rome, she will wear navy and white with accents of red.
In Berlin, Gauff will wear white and green with accents of sky blue. Lastly, in Cincinnati, Gauff will rock white and royal blue with accents of red.
Of course, the pieces were created with a performance-first mindset. They also look extremely stylish with a color-blocked design, creating a sharp, clean, and modern look.
Before and after matches, co-branded technical silk zip-fronted hoodies and track pants in coordinating shades will be layered over the top.
Sneakerheads will love the co-branded versions of Gauff's second signature tennis shoe. Miu Miu helped reimagine the New Balance Coco CG2.
The custom kicks are crafted with innovative technology to withstand the demands of an elite tennis athlete but inspired by Gauff's love of New Balance lifestyle models, blending power and grace in a high-performance shoe.
Whether relaxing or participating in events, Gauff will look great off of the court, too. She will wear new iterations of the much-loved New Balance x Miu Miu 530 SL sneaker in leather and mesh in the same palette.
The New Balance x Miu Miu with Coco Gauff collection will be available for purchase from September 10 and for a limited period in selected Miu Miu stores worldwide and on miumiu.com.
On that same day, Coco will be the guest of a Miu Miu Select event that will take place in the Miu Miu New York 57th St. store in New York.
On this occasion, the collaboration will be shown alongside her choice of perfect pieces from the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025 runway collection.
In the meantime, athletes and fans can shop Gauff's signature collection on the New Balance website.
