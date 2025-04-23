Serve On SI

Coco Gauff Unveils Upcoming New Balance x Miu Miu Collaboration

Coco Gauff unveiled her New Balance x Miu Miu apparel collection for Rome, Berlin, and Cincinnati.

Pat Benson

New Balance and Miu Miu have launched a collaboration with Coco Gauff.
New Balance and Miu Miu have launched a collaboration with Coco Gauff. / Alessio Bolzoni

The WTA season is in full swing, and fans can expect Coco Gauff to shine bright during the clay court stretch. On Wednesday, Gauff unveiled the latest collaboration between New Balance and Miu Miu.

Appearing in several striking photos, Gauff models her on-court kits, and off-court looks for her upcoming tournaments in Rome (May 7-18), Berlin (June 14-22), and Cincinnati (August 5-28).

Gauff will serve up style during his most important matches and when participating in events away from the court.

Coco Gauff models New Balance apparel.
Coco Gauff's New Balance x Miu Miu outfit for Rome. / Alessio Bolzoni

The selection of co-branded accessories completes the offering, celebrating the relationship further.

On the court, Gauff will dress in classically elegant tennis ensembles in a dynamic color palette. In Rome, she will wear navy and white with accents of red.

In Berlin, Gauff will wear white and green with accents of sky blue. Lastly, in Cincinnati, Gauff will rock white and royal blue with accents of red.

Coco Gauff models New Balance apparel.
Coco Gauff's New Balance x Miu Miu outfit for Berlin. / Alessio Bolzoni

Of course, the pieces were created with a performance-first mindset. They also look extremely stylish with a color-blocked design, creating a sharp, clean, and modern look.

Before and after matches, co-branded technical silk zip-fronted hoodies and track pants in coordinating shades will be layered over the top. 

Sneakerheads will love the co-branded versions of Gauff's second signature tennis shoe. Miu Miu helped reimagine the New Balance Coco CG2. 

Coco Gauff models New Balance tennis apparel.
Coco Gauff's New Balance x Miu Miu outfit for Cincinnati. / Alessio Bolzoni

The custom kicks are crafted with innovative technology to withstand the demands of an elite tennis athlete but inspired by Gauff's love of New Balance lifestyle models, blending power and grace in a high-performance shoe.

Whether relaxing or participating in events, Gauff will look great off of the court, too. She will wear new iterations of the much-loved New Balance x Miu Miu 530 SL sneaker in leather and mesh in the same palette. 

The New Balance x Miu Miu with Coco Gauff collection will be available for purchase from September 10 and for a limited period in selected Miu Miu stores worldwide and on miumiu.com.

Coco Gauff's white and grey New Balance tennis shoes.
The New Balance Coco CG2. / New Balance

On that same day, Coco will be the guest of a Miu Miu Select event that will take place in the Miu Miu New York 57th St. store in New York.

On this occasion, the collaboration will be shown alongside her choice of perfect pieces from the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025 runway collection. 

Coco Gauff models New Balance sneakers.
The New Balance x Miu Miu 530 SL sneakers. / New Balance

In the meantime, athletes and fans can shop Gauff's signature collection on the New Balance website.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.

More Tennis Style News

Coco Gauff and New Balance are launching a new tennis shoe aimed at growing the sport.

Daniil Medvedev's Lacoste outfit for the 2025 French Open is available online now.

Nike's planned outfit for Rafael Nadal's 2025 clay court season has surfaced online.

Lululemon went big at Indian Wells with Frances Tiafoe and Leylah Fernandez.

Lacoste takes over the 2025 Miami Open: new kits, fan fear, and events.

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/Style