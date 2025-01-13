Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka: Who Has Better Australian Open Outfit?
It is not fair, but Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka will forever be compared to each other. Both American tennis superstars have filled the void since Serena Williams's retirement and made tennis cool among younger fans.
A big part of Gauff and Osaka's popularity has been their stylish outfits on the court. Just as Gauff and Osaka compete for another Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, so are their respective sportswear sponsors.
Gauff, a New Balance athlete, is the only active women's tennis player with a signature tennis shoe and apparel line. The 20-year-old brought the heat to Melbourne with a Marvel-inspired outfit.
"I'm a huge Marvel fan. A lot of the female superheroes have cool cutouts on their outfits, so that's what I wanted to do," Gauff said. Gauff even provided a hilarious video on her Instagram story where she showed the challenges of getting in and out of the kit.
On foot, Gauff wore her second signature tennis shoe - the New Balance Coco CG2 in the "Marsh Green and White" colorway.
Athletes and fans can shop Gauff's signature footwear and apparel line (including some of the Australian Open Collection) on the New Balance website.
Gauff went with a comic book-inspired kit that is true to her personality, just as Osaka's sunflower aesthetic is on brand with the trendsetting athlete.
Osaka does not have a signature shoe, but she does have player-exclusive colorways of the Nike GP Challenge 1. Additionally, she has her own apparel line with Nike, which includes performance and casual clothing.
Athletes and fans can shop Osaka's signature apparel collection (including some of her Australian Open pieces) on the Nike website.
Gauff started her career with Nike, before eventually partnering with New Balance in 2018. She signed a long-term contract extension with New Balance in November 2022. According to industry estimates, she may earn close to $1 million from this deal every year.
Osaka began her career with adidas before signing a multi-year contract with in 2019. Osaka's Nike deal is reportedly worth $10 million annually and runs through 2025.
Luckily for fans of tennis and fashion, both players are capable of making deep runs (if not winning) the Australian Open. That means more incredible on-court looks for the American sports icons. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.