How BOSS Returned to Tennis in Style

From court-side statements to athlete partnerships with luxury brands, tennis has become one of fashion's most compelling spaces. For BOSS, the relationship isn't new.

While the German label's title sponsorship of the BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart and sponsorships with ATP stars Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini have put the brand at the center of tennis' modern style movement, few might remember that its relationship with the sport stretches back over four decades ago.

When BOSS signed on as sponsor of the Davis Cup in 1980, fashion's presence in professional tennis was rare. The 15-year partnership revealed the abundance of fashion opportunities in tennis, proving that a clothing label could become an integral part of one of the sport's most prestigious competitions. Today, the brand is extending that legacy through initiatives such as its recent partnership with the Australian Open.

James Foster, SVP of Global Marketing at HUGO BOSS, spoke with Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI before this year's championship match between Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz. Foster discussed the brand's long-standing investment in tennis and how BOSS is transforming a traditional ATP tournament into an immersive brand experience.

Can you tell me a little more about the brand’s initial tennis sponsorships with the Davis Cup in the 1980s?

The brand’s history in tennis dates back to the 1980s, when it embarked on a 15-year-long sponsorship of the Davis Cup, the world’s largest international team competition in men’s tennis. Most recently, BOSS has welcomed star players Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini, as well as emerging talents Noma Noha Akugue and Ella Seidel, as brand ambassadors.

And since 2022 has served as title sponsor of popular ATP 250 tournament the BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart. Through the Australian Open partnership, BOSS has cemented its presence in tennis at one of the world’s most prestigious tournaments, and propelling its position as a leading global style authority at the intersection of sport and culture.

What initiated the brand’s comeback into tennis?

BOSS has long been deeply embedded in both culture and sport, and its presence in tennis is a natural extension of that legacy rather than a recent shift. Our journey in the sport spans many years, built on partnerships that are grounded in shared values, ambition, and a mutual pursuit of excellence. As tennis has continued to grow in global relevance and cultural reach, that evolution has only reinforced what we’ve always believed—that the sport is a powerful platform for performance, style, and storytelling.

The recent surge in popularity, alongside the rise of more expressive, personality-driven athletes and a stronger connection between sport and lifestyle, has simply amplified the foundations we’ve already invested in. For BOSS, tennis has never been a moment—it’s been a consistent and intentional part of how we engage with culture at its most dynamic.

How has the brand’s return to tennis helped BOSS’ global presence? Has there been a noticeable rise in interest in the brand?

One of the key objectives is to create excitement and desirability around the tennis collection and enhance the credibility of our brand in an authentic way in the eye of the consumer and within the fashion industry. Our ambition is to shape culture and define the look of modern tennis, establishing BOSS as a leading brand not only in tailoring, but also in athleisure.

What went into the initial rebranding of the BOSS OPEN in 2022? What are some changes brought to the tournament this year compared to last year?

As part of the company’s involvement with the Weissenhof tennis tournament as official title partner, the Stuttgart-based event has been rebranded as the BOSS OPEN. In the first year of the partnership, staff, including line umpires and ball kids, were dressed in custom BOSS uniforms. In addition, the BOSS logo was prominently displayed around the venue for both on-site spectators and those tuning in remotely.

In 2023, we introduced a dedicated BOSS pop-up store at Weissenhof. Featuring a striking exterior inspired by a sports holdall and a contemporary, tennis-themed interior, the store offered BOSS tennis capsules and an exclusive merchandise collection across menswear and womenswear.

The assortment included performance, athleisure, and ready-to-wear pieces, as well as licensed products. In 2024, we expanded the experience with a BOSS-branded entertainment area, featuring the BOSS Bar, a DJ booth, a gaming zone, and photo booths for attendees to enjoy between matches.

In 2025, HUGO BOSS’s own hospitality team took charge of food and beverage service at the tournament, supported by catering partners. The team catered the BOSS Bar, the BOSS OPEN hospitality area, and the VIP boxes on Center Court. A changing daily menu was developed in consultation with celebrity chef Johann Lafer and his team, with Lafer also hosting show-cooking sessions in the hospitality area throughout the week.

With the tournament in Stuttgart, how does the brand bring its German roots to the tournament?

The BOSS OPEN is a fantastic opportunity for us to bring our German roots to life in a very authentic way. Stuttgart is not only home to the tournament, but also close to our headquarters in Metzingen, so there’s a real sense of “home turf” pride. We showcase German values through meticulous attention to detail, from the design of the uniforms and merchandise to the overall event experience and hospitality.

How does branding play a role in the tournament? What are the advantages of having the BOSS name as the title of the tournament?

Our involvement in sport is a cornerstone of the mix that defines BOSS’s cultural positioning. Sport partnerships like this offer a powerful global stage to connect with fans at scale and create strong, rapid impact. A sporting event such as the BOSS Open presents great opportunities and touch points for new audiences to discover the BOSS brand, our ambassadors, and our products. As we roll out our partnership through tennis capsules, merchandise, pop-ups, hospitality, and special events, our priority will be to engage our audience and fans at some of the most exciting moments in sport.

What do you see for the future of the tournament?

We see the tournament evolving into an even more powerful showcase for both world-class tennis and the BOSS brand experience – a place where sport, style, and entertainment come together in a way that feels truly distinctive. Ultimately, our goal is for the BOSS OPEN to be recognized as one of the standout events of the season, for athletes, partners, and fans alike.