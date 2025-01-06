New Balance Unveils 2025 Australian Open Collection
On Monday morning, New Balance officially unveiled the 2025 Australian Open Collection, serving the ultimate performance looks for on and off the court. The initial reactions from athletes and fans have already proven the new collection is a smash hit.
As the tournament's Official Performance Apparel and Footwear partner, each piece in the new collection is designed to ensure athletes and fans alike experience the perfect fusion of form and function.
The new range will also introduce fresh colors that complement the Australian outdoors, including shades of green, yellow, blue, and other neutral tones.
From high-end performance tanks, crafted for optimal breathability to stylish polos, tees, hoodies, jackets, and a wide variety of accessories – the collection highlights New Balance's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sports fashion.
The full range will be available to shop at New Balance's retail activation at the Australian Open, located outside Rod Laver Arena, beginning on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 10 a.m. AEDT.
The AO co-branded range will also be available to shop online via newbalance.com.au/ao and Tennis Australia via australianopenshop.com.
Local fans will also be able to shop the AO range at the New Balance Melbourne Central and Chadstone stores, as well as select Rebel Sport stores.
Tennis fans from all over the world will have to work to find the complete collection. Most of the pieces will be available in North America, while others will enjoy more exclusive launches in Australia.
Luckily, the collection offers something for the whole family, with prices ranging from $25-$180.
The 2025 Australian Open will take place from January 12-26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.