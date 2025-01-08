Coco Gauff Unveils New Balance Tennis Shoes for Australian Open
The first Grand Slam of the year always feels like a late holiday present. For American tennis fans, tuning in to see the warm weather at the Australian Open is a treat in the middle of winter.
The gifts keep coming as Coco Gauff has teamed up with New Balance to unveil the latest colorway of her second signature tennis shoe.
Gauff debuted the New Balance Coco CG2 last summer before the US Open, and the model has dropped in several exciting colorways. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks that Gauff will wear on the blue courts in Melbourne.
Earlier this week, New Balance dropped its 2025 Australian Open Collection, and Gauff's shoes maintained that aesthetic. The New Balance Coco CG2 matches the feel of the Australian Open collection, using colors that complement the iconic outdoor courts at Rod Laver Arena.
Gauff wanted a more mature and elevated vibe, so the colorway uses a classic green for a retro tennis feel. The official colorway name is "White with Marsh Green." Athletes and fans can shop Gauff's shoes in adult and kid sizes ($128-$160) on the New Balance website.
The New Balance Coco CG2 is an evolution of the first model and offers refined court-ready performance and the distinctive features of the tennis phenom’s debut signature model.
The new mid-cut silhouette offers a decidedly non-traditional look that stands out from the tennis pack, while a dual-density FuelCell midsole, equipped with a carbon fiber plate, provides comfort, a propulsive, energy-returning feeling, and essential stability in all areas of the game.
In addition to offering cutting-edge performance technology, Gauff's signature line is known for its stylish appeal to fans. Shoppers do not have to play tennis to rock these amazing shoes off of the court.
The 2025 Australian Open will take place from January 12-26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.