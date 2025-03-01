Iga Swiatek is back in black and pink at Indian Wells again
All eyes are on Iga Swiatek as she returns to Indian Wells for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek won the Masters 1000 tournament last year but has not won a title since the Summer Olympics.
There is no doubt that the World No. 2 can replicate her success at Indian Wells, but the anxiety over her title drought is starting to grow. Her loyal legion of fans is looking for anything to snap the cold streak, and Swiatek might be doing the same with a familiar outfit.
Pictures and videos of Swiatek working out at Indian Wells have been shared online this week, and the Polish superstar is wearing a similar ensemble to what she wore during last year's event (and the subsequent Miami Open).
Swiatek can be seen wearing On Court tee shirt and shorts in a familiar black and pink colorway, with a matching pink hat. Athletes and fans can find the pieces online at the On website and other select retailers.
Swiatek wore a similar outfit last year before switching to a white dress for the finals against Maria Sakkari. The black and pink kit was considered one of the best looks for Swiatek by her fans.
Meanwhile, some fans are outspoken about their dislike for the gradient pattern applied to On's on-court apparel for its athletes. We have seen a lot of the gradient pattern during the second half of last season and the beginning of the 2025 campaign.
Swiatek has repeatedly denied feeling any kind of pressure during her title drought, instead insisting that she is focused on improvement. However, all tennis players are notoriously superstitious.
Swiatek is currently the World No. 2 with a record of 14-4. While it may not be the results she is hoping for, Swiatek has a better record than most of the other top-ranked players in the world at this point in the season.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. The main draw will take place on Monday, March 3. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Qinwen Zheng reunites with her coach before Indian Wells.
Emma Raducanu hires an interim coach before Indian Wells.
The ATX Open serves as a Texas-sized opportunity for WTA stars.
The WTA unveils its bold new logo. Here is why it matters.