Jannik Sinner Wears $275 Nike Jacket to Rolex Paris Masters
The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Jannik Sinner. The ATP World No. 2 defeated Alexander Zverev in the Erste Bank Open final and quickly boarded a flight from Vienna to Paris.
Of course, we are nearing the end of the ATP season, and there is no more sun left to chase on the calendar. Indoor hard-court tournaments usually protect players from chilly temperatures, as is the case in Paris.
Sinner arrived in the City of Love in style. Tournament organizers for the Rolex Paris Masters shared a video of the Italian superstar hopping out of his sprinter van, sporting a luxurious Nike jacket.
Nike ACG "Lava Flow"
Despite being fatigued and probably a little jet-lagged, Sinner was all smiles for the camera. The fashion icon wore the Nike ACG "Lava Flow" Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket in a black and white colorway. Fans can choose between two styles of the jacket for $275 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
According to the product description, the jacket is heat-regulating, water-repellent, and lightweight. The designers tested the jacket by taking it on a canoeing trip through Big Bend National Park in West Texas.
Not only did it hand the cold desert nights, but when they did not need the insulated warmth, it folded neatly into the internal pocket for safekeeping. Luckily for fans, Sinner was not done sporting new Nike apparel.
Jannik Sinner x Nike
There is no rest for the weary in tennis, and Sinner immediately hit the practice courts at Paris La Défense Arena to get a feel for the new venue (the tournament moved from the Accor Arena in Bercy this year).
It should come as no surprise that Sinner wore pieces from the latest collection of Nike Tennis apparel. Sinner, alongside Carlos Alcaraz, is one of the two pillars of the brand's tennis division for the foreseeable future.
Fans have been critical of Nike's on-court kits in recent years, often resulting in Sinner fielding questions about them during tournaments. The silver lining is that Nike has finally begun releasing some t-shirts for Sinner and Alcaraz this year.
Sinner Signature Apparel
However, it is a far cry from the signature gear that Rafael Nadal had for so long. Speaking of which, it has been a year since Sinner debuted his signature logo for Nike, and there has still been no major release.
According to reports, Alcaraz will debut his signature Nike logo at this year's Rolex Paris Masters. Fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to this year's ATP season.
The 2025 Rolex Paris Masters runs through November 2. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.