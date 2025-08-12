Nike Finally Drops Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz Gear Online
Tennis fans have been outspoken about their frustration with Nike. The iconic American brand has signed much of the top talent in the sport, while outfitting them in unflattering kits with very little marketing to back it up.
However, that is slowly starting to change. For the first time ever, Nike has begun releasing merchandise promoting the two top-ranked men's tennis players — Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.
Nike has designed two graphic t-shirts designed in honor of Sinner and Alcaraz. While the gear has not yet appeared on Nike's U.S. website, it is available at Tennis-Warehouse.com.
The Nike Men's Jannik Sinner Graphic T-Shirt ($45) is a white cotton tee that features a graphic inspired by Sinner's brick-like style of play and the colors of Nike's New York collection.
Meanwhile, the Nike Men's Carlos Alcaraz Graphic T-Shirt ($45) is a black cotton tee that features a graphic inspired by Alcaraz's crafty use of spin on the court and has his nickname 'Carlitos' also printed on the front.
Athletes and fans will be excited to finally be able to represent their favorite tennis players on and off the court. Yet, this feels like the least that could have been done to promote the faces of the "New Two" generation.
Not only are Sinner and Alcaraz poised to be the face of tennis for the next generation, but they both recently signed long-term contract extensions with Nike.
Nike has paid little attention to tennis since the retirement of Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal. It does not even have a player in the ATP or WTA with a signature tennis shoe - although Naomi Osaka does have a signature apparel collection with player-exclusive shoe colorways.
Hopefully, this is just the start of Nike focusing on elevating Sinner and Alcaraz. Last November in Turin, Sinner debuted his signature fox logo at the ATP Finals. Even better, the hats launched in limited numbers for Italian fans.
Now, we just need those hats (and more merchandise) to get a global launch to meet Sinner and Alcaraz's status as superstar athletes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
