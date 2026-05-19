Lacoste Unveils 2026 Roland Garros Collection

All of the major sportswear brands are rolling out their best apparel and footwear ahead of the 2026 French Open. However, few can compete with the French brand Lacoste. Not only is Lacoste an official partner of the French Open, but it also outfits some of the world's top players.

On Monday, Lacoste unveiled its co-branded Roland-Garros 2026 collections, as well as the newest edition of its exclusive Club Lacoste concept. Below is an official look at what each Lacoste athlete will wear at the iconic clay court Major.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's Lacoste kit for the 2026 French Open. | Lacoste

Tennis fans got a sneak peek at Novak Djokovic's on-court kit for the French Open earlier this month when the Madrid Open shared a campaign video on Instagram. In the campaign photo shoot, Djokovic can be seen wearing Rose Pale and Orange.

Fans can shop Djokovic's signature collection, including the Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic On Court Polo ($155), Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic Shorts ($110), and mismatched Roland-Garros Edition Tennis Wristbands ($20-$25) at Lacoste.

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev's Lacoste kit for the 2026 French Open. | Lacoste

ATP World No. 7 Daniil Medvedev is having a resurgent season and reminding everyone why he is a signature athlete for Lacoste. His apparel collection is not yet available in North America, but his on-court kit is awash in shades of light and deep blue.

In the photo shoot, the Russian star with strong French ties wears the Lacoste Tennis x Daniil Medvedev Polo ($140), Ultra Dry Stretch Tennis Shorts ($90), and the new Lacoste AG-LT Pro x Daniil Medvedev tennis shoes ($190). Fans can shop Medvedev's signature collection at Lacoste.

Eva Lys

Eva Lys' Lacoste kit for the 2026 French Open. | Lacoste

WTA World No. 81 Eva Lys switched from ASICS to Lacoste earlier this year. Naturally, the fan favorite appeared in the campaign photo shoot wearing Green and Vert.

Lys wore the Roland-Garros Edition Pleated Tennis Skirt ($125), Roland-Garros Edition Tennis Polo ($125), and the Unisex Sport Visor ($60). Fans can shop the women's collection at Lacoste.

Arthur Fils

Arthur Fils' Lacoste kit for the 2026 French Open. | Lacoste

ATP World No. 19 Arthur Fils will have the French crowd behind him as he competes in the Roland-Garros Edition Tennis Polo ($155) and matching shorts ($150). The monochromatic outfit is blue with orange detailing, complete with the official Roland Garros branding.

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov's Lacoste kit for the 2026 French Open. | Lacoste

Grigor Dimitrov has fallen to World No. 170, but players and fans alike know to take the veteran player seriously on the court. Dimitrov's on-court kit is not yet available in North America, but he will wear the Roland-Garros Edition Tennis Polo ($155) and matching shorts ($150) in Green and Vert.

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